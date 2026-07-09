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UK's Playtech forecasts 2026 profit beat on strong US, Latam growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Playtech forecasts 2026 profit beat on strong US, Latam growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Playtech Projects 2026 Profit to Exceed Expectations Amid Strong US, Latam Growth

Playtech's Financial Outlook and Regional Performance

July 9 (Reuters) - UK gaming firm Playtech on Thursday forecast 2026 adjusted core profit above market expectations, after strong growth in the United States and Latin America boosted first-half earnings.

Shares surged nearly 19% to 375.60 pence by 0750 GMT.

Key Financial Highlights

Here are some more details:

2026 Profit Forecast

• Playtech expects 2026 adjusted core profit of at least €270 million ($308.75 million), above company-compiled analysts' average expectations of €219 million.

Performance Drivers

US Market Growth

• "Performance in the US, driven by our partnership with Hard Rock Digital, has been exceptionally strong," Chief Executive Mor Weizer said in a statement.

• Hard Rock Digital is the online betting and gaming arm of Hard Rock International and is one of Playtech's largest customers.

Latin America and Brazil Expansion

• The Douglas-based company expects adjusted core profit to rise 70% year-over-year to €155 million for the six months to June 30.

• However, Playtech expects second-half core profit to be lower than the first half, as it invests in a Brazil partnership and absorbs the impact of higher gambling taxes in the UK.

• Playtech said it was investing in a significant partnership in Brazil, which is expected to support growth in 2027. It did not provide further details.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8745 euros)

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

Key Takeaways

  • Playtech forecasts 2026 adjusted core profit of ≥ €270 million vs. €219 million consensus, signaling significant upside
  • US performance—especially with Hard Rock Digital—and Latin America powered H1 profit surge (~70% YoY)
  • H2 outlook tempered by UK gambling tax hikes and upfront investment in a Brazil partnership, though Brazil seen as long‑term growth driver

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Playtech's strong first-half earnings?
Strong growth in the United States and Latin America, especially through the Hard Rock Digital partnership, boosted Playtech's first-half earnings.
Why does Playtech expect lower second-half profits?
Playtech anticipates a lower second-half core profit due to investments in a new Brazil partnership and the impact of higher gambling taxes in the UK.
What is the significance of Playtech's partnership in Brazil?
The partnership in Brazil is a major investment expected to further support Playtech's growth in 2027.

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