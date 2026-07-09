Playtech Projects 2026 Profit to Exceed Expectations Amid Strong US, Latam Growth
Playtech's Financial Outlook and Regional Performance
July 9 (Reuters) - UK gaming firm Playtech on Thursday forecast 2026 adjusted core profit above market expectations, after strong growth in the United States and Latin America boosted first-half earnings.
Shares surged nearly 19% to 375.60 pence by 0750 GMT.
Key Financial Highlights
Here are some more details:
2026 Profit Forecast
• Playtech expects 2026 adjusted core profit of at least €270 million ($308.75 million), above company-compiled analysts' average expectations of €219 million.
Performance Drivers
US Market Growth
• "Performance in the US, driven by our partnership with Hard Rock Digital, has been exceptionally strong," Chief Executive Mor Weizer said in a statement.
• Hard Rock Digital is the online betting and gaming arm of Hard Rock International and is one of Playtech's largest customers.
Latin America and Brazil Expansion
• The Douglas-based company expects adjusted core profit to rise 70% year-over-year to €155 million for the six months to June 30.
• However, Playtech expects second-half core profit to be lower than the first half, as it invests in a Brazil partnership and absorbs the impact of higher gambling taxes in the UK.
• Playtech said it was investing in a significant partnership in Brazil, which is expected to support growth in 2027. It did not provide further details.
Additional Information
($1 = 0.8745 euros)
(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)