Playtech Projects 2026 Profit to Exceed Expectations Amid Strong US, Latam Growth

Playtech's Financial Outlook and Regional Performance

July 9 (Reuters) - UK gaming firm Playtech on Thursday forecast 2026 adjusted core profit above market expectations, after strong growth in the United States and Latin America boosted first-half earnings.

Shares surged nearly 19% to 375.60 pence by 0750 GMT.

Key Financial Highlights

Here are some more details:

2026 Profit Forecast

• Playtech expects 2026 adjusted core profit of at least €270 million ($308.75 million), above company-compiled analysts' average expectations of €219 million.

Performance Drivers

US Market Growth

• "Performance in the US, driven by our partnership with Hard Rock Digital, has been exceptionally strong," Chief Executive Mor Weizer said in a statement.

• Hard Rock Digital is the online betting and gaming arm of Hard Rock International and is one of Playtech's largest customers.

Latin America and Brazil Expansion

• The Douglas-based company expects adjusted core profit to rise 70% year-over-year to €155 million for the six months to June 30.

• However, Playtech expects second-half core profit to be lower than the first half, as it invests in a Brazil partnership and absorbs the impact of higher gambling taxes in the UK.

• Playtech said it was investing in a significant partnership in Brazil, which is expected to support growth in 2027. It did not provide further details.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8745 euros)

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)