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Finance

Spire Healthcare takeover deadline for Toscafund extended to August 6

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Toscafund’s Spire Healthcare Takeover Deadline Extended to August 6

Details and Background of the Toscafund-Spire Healthcare Deal

July 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Spire Healthcare said on Thursday that the deadline for Toscafund Asset Management to make a formal takeover offer for the private hospital operator has been extended for a third time to August 6 from July 9.

Key Points of the Takeover Proposal

Here are some details:

Toscafund’s Offer and Valuation

• Toscafund tabled its 250 pence-per-share proposal on May 14, a 66% premium to Spire's closing price a day earlier, valuing the company at about £1 billion ($1.34 billion).

Implications for Spire Healthcare

• If agreed, the deal would give Toscafund, which is also Spire's second-largest investor, control of Britain's largest provider of hip and knee operations, at a time when record NHS waiting lists have fueled a surge in demand for private healthcare.

Stake Building and Previous Bids

• The asset manager built a near-11% stake in Spire while opposing Ramsay Health Care's 250 pence-per-share proposal in 2021. It has now made a bid at the same price.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7457 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Amna Mariyam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • This is the third extension of Toscafund’s 250 pence‑per‑share non‑binding proposal for Spire, which values the company at approximately £1 billion, now due August 6.
  • Spire and Toscafund received consent from the UK's Takeover Panel under Rule 2.6(c) to extend the deadline again, reflecting ongoing confirmatory due diligence and documentation talks.
  • Spire remains the UK’s largest private provider of hip and knee operations, benefiting from high NHS waiting lists and strong demand for private healthcare.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new takeover deadline for Toscafund's Spire Healthcare offer?
The deadline has been extended to August 6 from the previous date of July 9.
How much is Toscafund's offer for Spire Healthcare?
Toscafund has proposed 250 pence per share, valuing Spire Healthcare at about £1 billion.
Why is there increased interest in private healthcare like Spire?
Record NHS waiting lists have caused a surge in demand for private healthcare services.
What is Toscafund's current stake in Spire Healthcare?
Toscafund has built a near-11% stake in Spire Healthcare.
Has the 250 pence per share bid been proposed before?
Yes, the same bid price was previously proposed by Ramsay Health Care in 2021, which Toscafund opposed.

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