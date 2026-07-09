Spire Healthcare takeover deadline for Toscafund extended to August 6

Toscafund’s Spire Healthcare Takeover Deadline Extended to August 6

Details and Background of the Toscafund-Spire Healthcare Deal

July 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Spire Healthcare said on Thursday that the deadline for Toscafund Asset Management to make a formal takeover offer for the private hospital operator has been extended for a third time to August 6 from July 9.

Key Points of the Takeover Proposal

Here are some details:

Toscafund’s Offer and Valuation

• Toscafund tabled its 250 pence-per-share proposal on May 14, a 66% premium to Spire's closing price a day earlier, valuing the company at about £1 billion ($1.34 billion).

Implications for Spire Healthcare

• If agreed, the deal would give Toscafund, which is also Spire's second-largest investor, control of Britain's largest provider of hip and knee operations, at a time when record NHS waiting lists have fueled a surge in demand for private healthcare.

Stake Building and Previous Bids

• The asset manager built a near-11% stake in Spire while opposing Ramsay Health Care's 250 pence-per-share proposal in 2021. It has now made a bid at the same price.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7457 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Amna Mariyam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)