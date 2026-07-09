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Europe's financial stability watchdog examining private credit risks, adviser says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe's financial stability watchdog examining private credit risks, adviser says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Regulation EU

EU Watchdog Investigates Private Credit Risks and Calls for Stronger Oversight

EU Scrutiny on Private Credit and Financial Stability

(Refiles to remove extraneous words in headline. No changes to story.)

By Naomi Rovnick

Overview of the Investigation

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - The EU's financial stability watchdog is examining the risks private credit poses to the region's banks and economy, one of its advisers said, and may recommend regulators be given greater direct oversight of the $3.1 trillion shadow lending industry.

Richard Portes, a member of the European Systemic Risk Board's advisory committee and co-chair of a recently launched credit taskforce, told Reuters it is focusing on the role of private credit in the macro-economic cycle.

Assessing Systemic Risks and Interconnectedness

This would involve assessing private credit's potential to spread or amplify financial shocks and its interconnectedness with Europe's financial system, he said. 

"It is those linkages that we as the ESRB and any macro-prudential authority will worry about. We want to know where the interconnections are. And honestly, not much is yet known about that," Portes said. 

Growth and Concerns in Private Credit

Private credit's expansion began as a means of funding private equity groups' buyouts after the 2008 financial crisis saw bank financing dry up. It then swelled into a prime source of debt financing for riskier businesses, drawing in capital from income-hungry investors.

Though still tiny compared with the traditional banking industry, the sector has been dogged by concerns over the quality of lending standards and a lack of transparency. 

Regulatory Challenges and Recommendations

Regulators Struggling to Assess Potential Dangers

REGULATORS STRUGGLING TO ASSESS POTENTIAL DANGERS

The ESRB, which is responsible for the macroprudential oversight of the EU financial system, has previously warned about non-bank vulnerabilities in its regular monitoring reports. But it could now recommend regulation, Portes said. 

Potential for Increased Regulation

"ESRB could recommend to (the European Securities and Markets Authority), the European Commission, or national regulators that they exercise their legal powers to regulate private credit," he said. 

While the ESRB publishes recommendations, supervisors are not required to follow them.

Data Limitations and Supervisory Hurdles

Regulators have struggled to assess the potential dangers to banks due to a dearth of data and the inability to force the unregulated industry to disclose information.    

Recent Statements from Financial Authorities

The Bank of England said in a financial stability report on Tuesday that systemic risks from private credit were increasing.

The European Central Bank, whose head Christine Lagarde also chairs the ESRB, said in May that the euro zone was not facing a systemic risk from recent turbulence but that some pockets of the financial system were exposed.

And on Monday, the European Stability Mechanism, the region's top crisis fund, said the rapid growth of private credit was a vulnerability for the euro area. 

Conclusion

(Reporting by Naomi Rovick; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Private credit has ballooned post‑2008, facilitating buyouts and now financing riskier firms—raising flags over underwriting quality, complex structures, limited transparency, and contagion potential (europarl.europa.eu)
  • Europe’s financial authorities—including the ECB, ESRB, EBA, and ESAs—are intensifying scrutiny: stress tests, scenario analyses, and calls for better data and macroprudential tools are underway (ecb.europa.eu)
  • UK regulators echo these concerns: the Bank of England flags growing vulnerabilities in private credit via leverage, liquidity mismatches, and interconnectedness, while FSB issued a vulnerabilities report in May (bankofengland.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU's financial stability watchdog investigating?
The EU financial stability watchdog is examining the risks that private credit poses to banks and the broader European economy.
Why is private credit considered a potential risk?
Private credit is less regulated and less transparent than traditional banking, making it harder for regulators to assess its impact on financial stability.
What actions might the ESRB recommend?
The ESRB may recommend that the European Securities and Markets Authority, the European Commission, or national regulators be given greater powers to oversee private credit.
How big is the private credit sector in Europe?
The shadow lending industry, which includes private credit, is valued at around $3.1 trillion.
Are there current signs of systemic risk from private credit in Europe?
Recent reports by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank suggest pockets of vulnerability, but no immediate systemic risks for the euro area have been identified.

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