EU Overhauls Sustainable Finance Rules, Unveils New Investment Categories
Major Changes to EU Sustainable Finance Regulations
By Julia Payne and Virginia Furness
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - European Union countries and the European Parliament reached a deal on Thursday to revise the bloc's sustainable finance rules that creates three new categories for investment products in an effort to improve transparency for investors and curb "greenwashing" risks, the Council of the EU said.
The changes could impact about €7.5 trillion ($8.23 trillion) of funds in Europe, and they dovetail with the EU's wider efforts to boost the bloc's competitiveness by reducing the administrative burden on companies.
Background: The Push for Simpler, Clearer Sustainable Finance
The EU's executive European Commission proposed a reform of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) in June 2024 to provide simpler and clearer information to climate-conscious and socially responsible investors.
Introduction of Three New Investment Product Labels
EU countries and parliament have agreed to the commission's proposal to create three labels for investment products, which replaces Articles 8 and 9 in the 2021 law that became the default yet misleading categories.
Details of the New Categories
The three new labels will be: sustainable, for assets already meeting sustainability standards; transition, for companies moving towards them; and ESG basics, for products that consider environmental, social and governance factors but do not qualify for the other categories.
"These categories replace existing concepts in the framework in order to address fears of 'greenwashing' – cases in which companies give a false impression of their environmental impacts or benefits," the statement said.
Cracking Down on Greenwashing
Stricter Rules for Fund Naming and Marketing
The rules aim to limit false claims about the nature of a fund's portfolio by restricting the use of terms like green or sustainable in fund names and marketing only to funds meeting the new category requirements.
More than half of European funds currently call themselves sustainable, but unclear rules and inconsistent data made funds hard to compare, investors said, while asset managers complained about difficult and punitive reporting requirements.
Streamlining Disclosure Requirements
The new rules will also reduce and simplify the mandatory information funds must disclose about how their investment decisions negatively impact climate and society.
Implications for Fossil Fuel Companies
Eligibility for the Transition Category
Fossil fuel companies will be able to qualify in the "transition" category, provided they invest at least 20% of their capital expenditure in EU taxonomy-aligned activities and have credible plans to cut emissions. The EU's taxonomy system classifies and limits the types of projects that companies and investors can claim are climate friendly.
Concerns from Environmental Groups
Isabella Ritter, senior EU policy officer at non-governmental organisation ShareAction, said the inclusion of fossil fuel companies risks "turning the transition category into a safe haven for fossil fuel companies."
"A transition category should support companies moving away from fossil fuels, not allow their expansion to continue," Ritter said. "This risks undermining the credibility and coherence of the entire framework from day one."
Next Steps and Implementation Timeline
The revised rules would come into full effect after a two-year transition period, once they becomes law. The deal must still be formally approved by the European Parliament and member states before being published in the EU's Official Journal.
($1 = 0.9111 euros)
(Reporting by Julia Payne and Virginia Furness; Editing by Will Dunham)