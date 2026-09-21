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New Zealand naval ships transit contested Taiwan Strait

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Geopolitics Defence Asia-Pacific International Relations

New Zealand Naval Ships Transit Taiwan Strait Amid Heightened China Tensions

New Zealand's Naval Operations and Regional Reactions

By Lucy Craymer

Details of the Transit

WELLINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Two New Zealand naval ships transited the Taiwan Strait late last week, New Zealand's Defence Force said on Monday, amid tension over the waterway claimed by China and regarded by Taiwan and the US as international waters.

Like most countries, New Zealand has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but for Taipei, it is an important, like-minded democratic partner. Both maintain de facto embassies in each other's capitals.

The September 18 transits, by naval frigate Te Mana and oiler Aotearoa, were part of a three-month deployment in the Indo-Pacific, a Defence Force spokesperson said.

New Zealand's Position and Statements

"New Zealand Defence Force deployments to the region demonstrate our continued interest and commitment to the region," the spokesperson added in a statement.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called it "a routine activity" and said he was not expecting any backlash from China, the country's biggest trading partner.

"It's conducted in a safe and professional way. It's conducted under international law, it's in international waters," Luxon told reporters in Wellington.

China's Response

China's Defence Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the government's position on such foreign navy transits was consistent. He did not elaborate.

Dispute Over the Taiwan Strait

China's Claims and Taiwan's Rejection

CHINA CLAIMS STRAIT AS ITS WATERS

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, says it alone exercises sovereignty and jurisdiction over the strait. Taipei rejects Beijing's claims.

International Perspectives and Trade Importance

Both the US and Taiwan say the strait, a trade route for about half of global container ships, is an international waterway. New Zealand is one of just two major countries, along with Singapore, to have a free trade pact with Taiwan.

Taiwan's defence ministry said that as the strait was an international waterway, all countries enjoyed freedom of navigation.

The ministry "will not proactively disclose the activities of friendly allied nations' aircraft and vessels," it added in a statement.

Past Incidents and Military Activities

Aotearoa was tracked and followed by Chinese forces when it last transited the strait in November 2025, one source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters. 

During that sailing, Chinese ships and aircraft monitored the Aotearoa, with Chinese jets carrying out simulated attacks, the source added.

US and Allied Naval Presence

US warships sail through the strait every few months, provoking criticism from Beijing. Some US allies, such as Canada and Britain, also make occasional transits.

China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, has stepped up military activities around the island over the past five years, including staging war games.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer in Wellington; Additional reporting by Liz Lee in Beijing and Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Alasdair Pal, Clarence Fernandez, Lincoln Feast and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • New Zealand’s transit underscores its Indo‑Pacific engagement and adherence to freedom of navigation under UNCLOS — New Zealand officials framed the passage as safe, professional and routine in international waters (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • The Taiwan Strait remains a flashpoint amid rising Chinese maritime pressure; Beijing increasingly conducts gray‑zone operations east of Taiwan, including coast guard patrols and maritime monitoring (aljazeera.com).
  • New Zealand maintains unofficial but substantive ties with Taiwan via a free trade agreement, reflecting shared democratic values despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations (uk.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did New Zealand naval ships transit the Taiwan Strait?
The ships were part of a three-month Indo-Pacific deployment to demonstrate New Zealand's interest and commitment to the region.
How has China responded to the transit of New Zealand naval ships?
China's Defence Ministry did not respond to the request for comment, and the Foreign Ministry stated their position was consistent on such transits.
What is the significance of the Taiwan Strait?
The Taiwan Strait is a crucial trade route and an area of international dispute, with China claiming sovereignty and the US and Taiwan considering it international waters.
Did New Zealand face any backlash from China for the transit?
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon stated he was not expecting any backlash and described the transit as a routine activity under international law.
How does New Zealand view its relationship with Taiwan?
New Zealand has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but both maintain de facto embassies and have a free trade pact, making them important partners.

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