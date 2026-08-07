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Rosatom says seven Chinese vessels will sail to Europe via Russia's Arctic route

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Rosatom Permits Seven Chinese Ships to Sail Europe via Arctic Route

Rosatom Issues Permits for Chinese Vessels on Northern Sea Route

MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Russia's state nuclear giant Rosatom, operator of the Northern Sea Route via the Arctic, said on Friday it had issued permits for seven Chinese transit vessels to sail to Europe via the NSR.

Sea Legend Shipping's Plans for Regular Container Service

Chinese container company Sea Legend Shipping plans to launch the first regular container service to Europe via the NSR, Alexei Likhachev, Rosatom's head, said.

Transition from Experimental to Regular Shipments

"Unlike previous container shipments via the Northern Sea Route, which were largely experimental or one-off in nature, the 2026 programme provides for a fully-fledged regular service with vessels sailing every week throughout the navigation season." Likhachev said in a statement.

Challenges and Strategic Importance of the NSR

Moscow has long hoped to turn the NSR into a new Suez Canal, but higher shipping costs and seasonal ice have made that difficult to quickly achieve.

Global Significance Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

Likhachev said the route was becoming a transport artery of global significance as the situation in the Persian Gulf deteriorated - a reference to the Strait of Hormuz situation - and as logistical and political uncertainty grew.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anastasiya Lyrchikova; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Rosatom issued permits for seven Chinese transit vessels via the NSR, marking a shift to scheduled weekly service throughout the navigation season (russiaspivottoasia.com)
  • Sea Legend Shipping’s China‑Europe Arctic Express (CAX) will run eight weekly departures from Ningbo‑Zhoushan starting mid‑August 2026, following a successful 2025 trial by the ‘Istanbul Bridge’ vessel (russiaspivottoasia.com)
  • The NSR offers significantly shorter transit times—about 20 days versus ~40–50 days via Cape of Good Hope—but remains niche due to seasonal, structural, cost, and risk constraints (fairwayeta.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Northern Sea Route (NSR)?
The Northern Sea Route is a shipping path via the Arctic, operated by Rosatom, connecting Russia to Europe.
How many Chinese vessels received permits to use the NSR?
Rosatom issued permits for seven Chinese transit vessels to sail to Europe via the NSR.
Which company will operate the first regular container service via the NSR?
Chinese container company Sea Legend Shipping plans to launch the first regular container service to Europe using the NSR.
What is significant about the new NSR programme for 2026?
Unlike previous experimental shipments, the 2026 NSR programme will offer regular weekly container service throughout the navigation season.
Why is the NSR gaining global significance?
The NSR is gaining significance due to increasing uncertainty in routes like the Strait of Hormuz and the need for alternative global transport arteries.

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