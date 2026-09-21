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Russia's ruling pro-Putin party wins wartime election with over 57% of vote, near complete results show - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's ruling pro-Putin party wins wartime election with over 57% of vote, near complete results show

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Politics Elections

Russia’s Ruling United Russia Party Wins 57% of Vote in Duma Election

United Russia Party Secures Majority in Parliamentary Election

Election Overview

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia's ruling United Russia party easily won a parliamentary election that President Vladimir Putin has cast as a test of support for the war in Ukraine, the Central Election Commission said on Monday, after over 95% of votes had been counted.

Vote Share and Comparison to Previous Election

United Russia party won 57.83% of the vote, the Central Election Commission said, up from 49.8% which it won in 2021, the last time an election for the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, was held. 

Implications for Duma Seats and Constitutional Majority

The results would hand United Russia 355 seats in the 450-seat Duma, which would see it retain its constitutional majority, the commission said.  

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marina Bobrova; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • United Russia increased its vote share from 49.8% in 2021 to 57.83% in the 2026 parliamentary election, reinforcing its constitutional majority with an estimated 355 of 450 seats. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • The election took place amid wartime conditions, marked by the exclusion of the only anti-war party, Yabloko, and widespread reports of controlled political processes, with critics calling it a staged exercise to legitimize war support. (apnews.com)
  • United Russia’s improved performance was anticipated despite declining popular support for the war and economic strain at home; polling earlier in 2026 showed approval slipping, prompting the Kremlin to manage expectations and election mechanics. (meduza.io)

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