Russia’s Ruling United Russia Party Wins 57% of Vote in Duma Election

United Russia Party Secures Majority in Parliamentary Election

Election Overview

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia's ruling United Russia party easily won a parliamentary election that President Vladimir Putin has cast as a test of support for the war in Ukraine, the Central Election Commission said on Monday, after over 95% of votes had been counted.

Vote Share and Comparison to Previous Election

United Russia party won 57.83% of the vote, the Central Election Commission said, up from 49.8% which it won in 2021, the last time an election for the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, was held.

Implications for Duma Seats and Constitutional Majority

The results would hand United Russia 355 seats in the 450-seat Duma, which would see it retain its constitutional majority, the commission said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marina Bobrova; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva Editing by Andrew Osborn)