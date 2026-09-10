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Germany diverted over a third of defence-designated debt, Ifo says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany diverted over a third of defence-designated debt, Ifo says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Germany Diverts Over a Third of its Defence-Designated Debt, Ifo Finds

Analysis of Germany's Defence-Related Debt Allocation

By Maria Martinez

Ifo Analysis Reveals Misallocation of Funds

BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - More than a third of the additional debt taken on by the German government in 2025 under the exemption for defence and security-related spending was used for other purposes, according to an Ifo analysis published on Thursday.

Expert Commentary

"Instead, the spending leeway that became available in the core budget was used for other purposes,” said Ifo researcher Emilie Hoeslinger.

Government Response

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Breakdown of Spending and Borrowing

Sectoral Exemption Totals

Government spending covered by the sectoral exemption totalled 54.6 billion euros ($63.56 billion) in 2024 and rose to 72.2 billion euros in 2025.

Borrowing vs. Actual Defence Spending

While spending increased by 17.6 billion euros, additional borrowing under the exemption amounted to 28.6 billion euros in 2025. According to Ifo, that left 11 billion euros in extra debt that did not translate into additional defence and security spending, implying a misappropriation rate of 38.5%.

Implications and Additional Coverage

Criticism of Fiscal Reforms

The government has been repeatedly accused of using some of the financial firepower created by its taboo-busting fiscal reforms to prop up day-to-day spending.

Other Areas Covered by the Exemption

Beyond Defence

In addition to defence spending, the sectoral exemption also covers aid to Ukraine, IT security, civil defence and civil protection of the population, and intelligence services.

($1 = 0.8590 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s sectoral exemption allows defense-related borrowing above 1 % of GDP under the debt-brake reform (de.wikipedia.org)
  • In 2025, debt-financed borrowing under this exemption totaled €28.6 billion, but actual defence and security spending rose by only €17.6 billion—implying €11 billion was diverted (≈38.5 %) (publikationen.bundesbank.de)
  • This misappropriation echoes broader patterns: the Ifo Institute previously flagged that 95 % of infrastructure‑tagged debt in 2025 was similarly redirected, pointing to systemic weaknesses in ensuring 'additionality' (ifo.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much of Germany's defence-designated debt was used for other purposes in 2025?
According to an Ifo analysis, 38.5% of Germany's defence-designated debt in 2025 was diverted to non-defence uses.
What is the sectoral exemption in Germany’s budget?
The sectoral exemption allows additional borrowing for defence, security, aid to Ukraine, IT security, civil defence, and intelligence services.
How much additional borrowing did the German government take under the defence exemption in 2025?
The government borrowed an additional 28.6 billion euros in 2025 under the defence and security exemption.
What was the total government spending covered by the exemption in 2024 and 2025?
Government spending covered by the sectoral exemption was 54.6 billion euros in 2024 and 72.2 billion euros in 2025.
Who reported the diversion of Germany’s defence-designated debt?
The information was based on an analysis published by the Ifo institute and reported by Maria Martinez.

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