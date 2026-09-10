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Ryanair CEO sees 'significant' rise in airfares if oil prices remain high into 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ryanair CEO sees 'significant' rise in airfares if oil prices remain high into 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Ryanair CEO Says Airfares Could Rise Significantly If Oil Prices Stay High

Ryanair CEO Warns of Potential Airfare Increases

Current Outlook on Airfares

DUBLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary on Thursday warned of a significant rise in airfares if oil prices remained high into next year but said the outlook for ticket prices for the coming months was "entirely up in the air".

Impact of Oil Prices on Future Fares

"If oil prices remain high into next year, I think there will be a significant uplift in airfares, and we would hope to avoid that," O'Leary told reporters ahead of the airline's AGM.

Expectations for Upcoming Quarters

"We expect pricing to be very modestly down in the second quarter (from July to September), but the December and March quarters are entirely up in the air."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Conor Humphries and Graham Fahy, writing by Padraic Halpin, editing by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • Ryanair’s conservative hedging—covering about 80% of FY27 jet fuel at approximately $67 per barrel—insulates the airline in the near term and maintains its cost advantage over European competitors. (corporate.ryanair.com)
  • If unhedged fuel costs stay elevated into 2027, Ryanair could raise fares significantly, though the outlook for Q2 fares (July–September) is modestly down, and pricing for December and March quarters remains uncertain. (aviationweek.com)
  • Ryanair has cut its FY27 passenger target to 214m from 216m and plans a “one‑off winter schedule cut” to mitigate high unhedged fuel expenses, with potential winter loss reductions of €70m–€100m. (aviationweek.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why could Ryanair airfares rise significantly?
Ryanair's CEO said airfares could rise significantly if oil prices remain high into next year.
What did Ryanair say about ticket prices for the coming months?
The CEO said the outlook for ticket prices in the coming months is 'entirely up in the air.'
What is Ryanair's expectation for pricing in the second quarter?
Ryanair expects ticket pricing to be very modestly down in the second quarter, from July to September.
What periods are uncertain for Ryanair ticket pricing?
The December and March quarters are uncertain, with pricing described as 'entirely up in the air.'

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