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Brent holds above $100 as tanker attacks deepen supply fear - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Brent holds above $100 as tanker attacks deepen supply fear

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Finance Energy Commodities Markets

Brent Crude Holds Firm Above $100 as Tanker Attacks Deepen Supply Worries

Oil Prices Surge Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

NEW DELHI, Sept 10 - Oil prices held firm on Thursday after Brent crude breached $100 a barrel, with traders bracing for deeper supply disruption as Iran and the United States launched their largest attacks on shipping since their six-month-old conflict began.

Market Reactions and Price Movements

Brent crude futures rose 0.1% to $101.34 a barrel by 0107 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $96.55 a barrel, up 0.5%. 

Escalation of Conflict in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran-U.S. Military Actions

Iran said on Wednesday it had attacked 10 ships near the Strait of Hormuz after the U.S. sank five Iranian oil tankers, and Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said it would escalate its response to any further attacks.

Impact on Oil Supply Routes

"The tit-for-tat attacks suggest oil flows from the Persian Gulf are likely to remain disrupted for the foreseeable future," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said in a client note.

Oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway that before the war carried roughly a fifth of global oil and gas supplies, remains well below its pre-war level.

Global Oil Market Outlook

Revised Price Forecasts

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday raised its oil price forecasts for this year and next, as global stockpiles drop due to the loss of Middle Eastern supply.

Risks of Further Disruption

Analyst Perspectives

"The broadening of the conflict threatens to risk even deeper disruption to oil supplies that had already left the oil market scrambling to adjust," Hynes said.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude held firm at $101.34 a barrel by 01:07 GMT while U.S. WTI climbed to $96.55, amid intensified shipping attacks near the Strait of Hormuz.
  • The Strait of Hormuz, previously responsible for around 20% of global oil flows, remains severely disrupted, with onward implications for global energy supplies.
  • The U.S. Energy Information Administration has raised its oil price outlook for 2026 and 2027 as stockpiles deplete and supply risks mount amid ongoing conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Brent crude oil prices rise above $100?
Brent crude prices rose above $100 due to tanker attacks and concerns over deeper supply disruptions linked to the Iran-US conflict.
What is causing the disruption in global oil supplies?
Oil supplies are disrupted mainly due to attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions between Iran and the US.
How much oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz?
Before the conflict, the Strait of Hormuz carried roughly a fifth of global oil and gas supplies.
What impact has the Iran-US conflict had on oil markets?
The conflict has led to supply disruptions, with oil markets scrambling to adjust amid reduced flows and rising prices.

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