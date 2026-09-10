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'Welcome to Foldables': Samsung braces for Apple's foldable iPhone challenge - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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'Welcome to Foldables': Samsung braces for Apple's foldable iPhone challenge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Samsung Highlights Foldables as Apple Launches $1,999 iPhone Duo

Samsung and Apple Compete in the Foldable Smartphone Market

By Hyunjoo Jin

Samsung's Response to Apple's Entry

SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Samsung launched a publicity campaign for its foldable phones, touting its hardware advantage and its early entry into the segment as it seeks to fend off a major challenge from Apple.

Apple Unveils the iPhone Duo

Apple unveiled on Wednesday the Duo, a folding $1,999 iPhone aimed at shaking up a category long dominated by Samsung and Chinese companies such as Huawei, whose devices have struggled to move beyond a niche audience.

Design and Pricing Strategies

Apple adopted the passport-shaped design that Samsung Electronics unveiled less than two months ago with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, priced at $1,899 and powered by Alphabet's Gemini artificial intelligence. "Apple's pricing was one of the most impressive parts. Keeping the iPhone Duo just under the $2,000 mark, at $1,999, and only about $100 above the Galaxy Z Fold 8 looks like a pretty bold move by Apple," said Liz Lee, an associate director at market research firm Counterpoint.

"We expect that Apple will really change the competitive landscape in foldables, and Samsung will see the most visible share pressure. But Samsung also has scale, years of experience and strong global distribution," she said.

Market Share Projections

Counterpoint expects Apple to hold a 25% market share, catching up with Samsung, which is expected to capture a 38% share this year.

Samsung's Marketing and Innovation

Advertising Campaigns

Samsung put up billboard advertisements in major cities including Seoul, Tokyo and London, with slogans such as "Welcome to Foldables" and "The World's Lightest Fold," highlighting the thin and light design of its devices. The company also detailed its long-running efforts to reduce the weight of its foldable phones in a post on its website on Wednesday.

Social Media and Public Reactions

Responding to Apple's launch on Wednesday, Samsung launched a flurry of sarcastic posts on X, mocking what it portrayed as a lack of meaningful innovation through taunts such as "reheating our leftovers" and "So far, so same”.

Apple's new CEO John Ternus criticised existing foldables as being "like two phones awkwardly stuck together."

History and Future of Foldables

Samsung's Experience and Challenges

Samsung launched the first mass-market foldable phones in 2019, after initial setbacks as reviewers reported broken screens and other display issues, forcing a delayed rollout.

Since then, the Korean company has launched eight generations of foldable phones, as it faces growing competition from Chinese rivals like Huawei.

Apple's Market Entry and Supply Chain

Apple is leveraging the supply chain Samsung has built for foldable phones, including foldable screens made by Samsung's own unit, Samsung Display.

Expert Insights

"Apple is good at getting its timing right and entering the market when a product reaches a certain level of maturity," said Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo JinEditing by Ed Davies and Sam Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Samsung, with early entry and scale in foldables, is emphasizing its hardware edge and global reach to counter Apple’s new iPhone Duo launch; industry watchers foresee Samsung’s share dipping but still leading the segment (Samsung ~38%, Apple ~25%) (techcrunch.com).
  • The iPhone Duo, unveiled September 9, 2026, starts at $1,999 for 256 GB, offers a passport-style foldable design with a 7.6‑inch inner display, and brings iOS 27 with foldable-optimized features, marking Apple’s first move into this hardware category (apple.com).
  • Samsung’s campaign, with billboards like “Welcome to Foldables” and jabs on social media (e.g., “reheating our leftovers”) aims to reinforce its legacy in foldables while challenging Apple’s novelty play (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Samsung's response to Apple's foldable iPhone launch?
Samsung launched a publicity campaign and posted sarcastic comments on social media to emphasize its early entry and hardware advantage in foldable phones.
How does the iPhone Duo compare to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8?
The iPhone Duo is priced at $1,999, just $100 above the Galaxy Z Fold 8, and adopts a passport-shaped design similar to Samsung's latest model.
What market share is expected for Samsung and Apple in foldable smartphones?
Counterpoint expects Samsung to hold a 38% market share in foldables, with Apple projected to reach 25% this year.
How is Samsung promoting its foldable phones?
Samsung put up billboards in major cities and highlighted features like thin and light design with slogans such as 'Welcome to Foldables.'
What challenges do foldable smartphones face in the market?
Foldable smartphones have struggled to move beyond a niche audience despite innovation, with companies like Huawei facing similar challenges.

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