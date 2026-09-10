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Finance

German military evaluating 30 AI tools for introduction from 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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German Military Evaluates 30 AI Tools for Deployment Beginning in 2027

German Military's AI Adoption and Strategic Considerations

Evaluation of AI Tools for Battlefield Decision-Making

BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The German military is evaluating 30 artificial intelligence tools to speed up battlefield decision-making, aiming to deploy such a system from 2027, a senior military official told business daily Handelsblatt.

Prototype and Implementation Timeline

"The exploration is ongoing, and I'm optimistic that we will have a prototype in the second quarter of 2027," the chief of the military's cyber command, Vice Admiral Thomas Daum, told the paper, with full implementation expected in 2028.

Impact of Modern Warfare on AI Adoption

The war in Ukraine has highlighted how drones and satellites generate vast streams of data, making the battlefield transparent as never before while creating a need for AI to process information at a speed impossible for humans to match.

Companies Involved in the AI Race

Most of the AI tools under review are made by German companies, with French firm ChapsVision among the few foreign businesses in the race, the paper said.

International AI Tools and Data Sovereignty Concerns

Exclusion of Maven Smart System

In April, Daum for now ruled out purchasing the Maven Smart System, the best-known AI tool of its kind, made by U.S. data analytics and defence software company Palantir.

Palantir's Maven in Allied Use

The U.S., NATO commands and several allies are deploying Palantir's Maven to analyse battlefield data, including images and video, to improve situational awareness and speed up decision-making.

European Resistance to U.S. Solutions

Concerns over dependence on the U.S. and data sovereignty have fuelled resistance against Palantir in parts of Europe at a time when the U.S. is seen as a potentially unreliable ally after President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to quit NATO.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • German cyber command, led by Vice Admiral Thomas Daum, plans a prototype of AI battlefield decision‑making tools by Q2 2027, with full deployment expected in 2028, evaluating some 30 systems.
  • The evaluated tools are predominantly from German companies; a notable foreign contender is France’s ChapsVision, amid broader European efforts to reduce reliance on U.S. AI systems like Palantir’s Maven.
  • The initiative reflects lessons from the Ukraine war, where the surge in drone and satellite data requires AI to process information faster than humanly possible.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the German military's plan for AI tool deployment?
The German military is evaluating 30 AI tools, aiming to deploy a system by 2027 to speed up battlefield decision-making.
Why is the German military interested in AI for battlefield decision-making?
AI is needed to process large amounts of data from drones and satellites faster than humans can, improving situational awareness.
Which companies are involved in supplying AI tools to the German military?
Most AI tools under review are from German companies, with French firm ChapsVision and some others also participating.
Why has the German military avoided using Palantir's Maven system so far?
Concerns over dependence on the U.S. and data sovereignty have led the German military to rule out Palantir's Maven for now.
When is full implementation of the German military AI system expected?
A prototype is planned for the second quarter of 2027, with full implementation by 2028.

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