John Lewis Half-Year Loss Increases, Warns on Economic and Retail Outlook
John Lewis Partnership Reports Deepened Loss Amid Challenging Market Conditions
Financial Performance Overview
LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - British retailer the John Lewis Partnership said its half-year loss deepened and it warned it was cautious on the current period, as the uncertain economic and geopolitical landscape weighs on customers.
Key Business Segments
The UK's largest employee-owned business, which runs John Lewis department stores and the upmarket Waitrose supermarket chain, tends to make most of its profit in six months from August to January which includes peak Christmas trading.
Half-Year Results and Sales Figures
It made a loss before tax and exceptional items of £89 million pounds in the six months to August 1, compared to a loss of £34 million for the same period in 2025. Sales grew 2% to £6.3 billion.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Paul Sandle)