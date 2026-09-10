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UK's John Lewis half-year loss deepens, cautions on outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK's John Lewis half-year loss deepens, cautions on outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Retail UK economy

John Lewis Half-Year Loss Increases, Warns on Economic and Retail Outlook

John Lewis Partnership Reports Deepened Loss Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Financial Performance Overview

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - British retailer the John Lewis Partnership said its half-year loss deepened and it warned it was cautious on the current period, as the uncertain economic and geopolitical landscape weighs on customers.

Key Business Segments

The UK's largest employee-owned business, which runs John Lewis department stores and the upmarket Waitrose supermarket chain, tends to make most of its profit in six months from August to January which includes peak Christmas trading.

Half-Year Results and Sales Figures

It made a loss before tax and exceptional items of £89 million pounds in the six months to August 1, compared to a loss of £34 million for the same period in 2025. Sales grew 2% to £6.3 billion.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • Half‑year loss deepened significantly year‑on‑year: from £34 m to £89 m, reflecting mounting cost pressures and weaker consumer confidence.
  • Sales edged up modestly—2% growth to £6.3 bn—underscoring fragile demand ahead of the vital Christmas trading period.
  • Management reiterated a cautious outlook, pointing to challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions curbing customer spending.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was John Lewis's half-year loss reported in 2025?
John Lewis reported a loss before tax and exceptional items of £89 million in the half-year to August 1, compared to £34 million a year earlier.
What factors are impacting John Lewis's financial results?
Uncertain economic and geopolitical conditions are weighing on customer spending, impacting John Lewis's financial performance.
How did John Lewis's sales perform in the latest half-year period?
Sales grew by 2% to £6.3 billion in the six months to August 1.
Why does John Lewis generate most of its profit from August to January?
This period includes peak Christmas trading, leading to higher sales and profits for John Lewis.
What outlook has John Lewis given for the coming months?
John Lewis remains cautious about the current period due to ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

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