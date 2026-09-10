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AI boom poses new financial stability risks, BIS head says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AI boom poses new financial stability risks, BIS head says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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AI Boom Raises Financial Stability Risks & Market Concerns, Says BIS Head

AI's Impact on Financial Stability and Global Markets

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - AI's rapid rise is creating new financial stability risks, Bank for International Settlements head Pablo Hernandez de Cos said, with spending on related infrastructure already at a scale significant enough to influence global economic conditions.

Central Banks and Monetary Policy Challenges

For central banks, AI does not change monetary policy mandates but makes economies harder to interpret by affecting demand, supply and financial markets simultaneously. 

AI Investment Growth and Economic Influence

The BIS estimates the world's five largest technology firms will invest more than $1 trillion in AI between 2025 and 2026, while industry forecasts suggest global AI investment could grow from about $500 billion now to as much as $4 trillion by 2030.

Promise and Policy Choices

"The promise of AI is real," Hernandez de Cos told a conference hosted by India's central bank, while cautioning that its long-term impact would depend on policy choices, investment in skills and infrastructure and how widely benefits are shared.

Debt Financing and Market Opacity

Hernandez de Cos said the AI boom was increasingly being financed through debt and private credit rather than corporate earnings, which merited close scrutiny because much of the funding remained "opaque and interconnected".

AI's Effect on Global Trade and Productivity

AI is also changing global trade flows. Economies closely tied to the technology supply chain, including South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan, have benefited from stronger export prices for AI chips and equipment.

Productivity Gains from Generative AI

Hernandez de Cos pointed to evidence that generative AI can significantly boost productivity. Studies have found gains of between 10% and 65% in specific tasks, particularly in coding, consulting and professional writing.

Translating Gains to Economy-Wide Growth

The broader question is how much of those improvements translate into economy-wide productivity growth. 

Current estimates suggest AI could raise total factor productivity growth by about half a percentage point a year, depending on the pace of adoption and how effectively labour and capital are reallocated.

Advanced vs. Emerging Economies

Advanced economies are expected to benefit first because of their larger service sectors and greater readiness to deploy AI. Emerging economies face more varied prospects, although Hernandez de Cos said India had a "genuine opportunity" to narrow the gap, helped by its digital public infrastructure.

Job Losses, Market Valuations, and Financial Risks

Labour Market Disruptions

JOB LOSSES AND OPAQUE FINANCING

While AI can enhance workers' productivity, it can also replace routine cognitive tasks, Hernandez de Cos said.

Job losses are so far limited, but signs are emerging in customer service, programming and administrative roles, making retraining and reskilling increasingly important.

Market Vulnerabilities and Historical Parallels

Hernandez de Cos also said lofty valuations, market concentration and opaque financing structures could create vulnerabilities if corporate profits fall short of expectations.

"I do not say that this is where the AI boom must lead," he said. "But the scale and speed of the current investment boom, and the weight of expected commercial returns, do warrant some caution," he said, drawing parallels with past booms such as the railway expansion era and the dotcom surge.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • The scale and pace of current AI infrastructure spending resemble past boom cycles (like railways and dot‑com), potentially leading to reversals if returns fall short (fortune.com)
  • AI investments are being financed via debt and private credit rather than corporate cash, increasing opacity and interconnectedness in the financial system (bis.org)
  • Global AI spending is accelerating: Gartner projects US$2.6 trillion in 2026, and additional sources estimate up to US$2.9 trillion in foundational tech investment by 2028 (gartner.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How is the rise of AI impacting financial stability?
The rapid growth of AI is creating new financial stability risks due to large-scale investments, opaque financing, and increased market interconnectedness.
What are the estimated AI investments by major tech firms?
The world's five largest technology firms are expected to invest over $1 trillion in AI between 2025 and 2026.
How is AI changing global trade and productivity?
AI boosts productivity in specific tasks and strengthens export prices for economies within the tech supply chain, such as South Korea and Taiwan.
Which workers are most affected by AI-driven job changes?
AI primarily affects routine cognitive roles, with early job losses seen in customer service, programming, and administrative positions.
What are the main concerns regarding AI financing?
Much of the AI boom is financed through debt and private credit, with opaque funding structures that may create vulnerabilities if profits fall short.

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