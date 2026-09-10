German August inflation confirmed at 2.9%

Germany’s August Inflation Rate Confirmed at 2.9% by Statistics Office
German Inflation Data and Economic Context
Official Confirmation of August Inflation Rate
BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - German inflation accelerated to 2.9% in August, the federal statistics office said on Thursday, confirming preliminary data.
Comparison with Previous Month
Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, stood at 2.8% year on year in July.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Writing by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Friederike Heine)