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German August inflation confirmed at 2.9% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

German August inflation confirmed at 2.9%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Germany’s August Inflation Rate Confirmed at 2.9% by Statistics Office

German Inflation Data and Economic Context

Official Confirmation of August Inflation Rate

BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - German inflation accelerated to 2.9% in August, the federal statistics office said on Thursday, confirming preliminary data.

Comparison with Previous Month

Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, stood at 2.8% year on year in July. 

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Writing by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • August inflation in Germany confirmed at 2.9 % year‑on‑year, up from 2.8 % in July (bundesbank.de)
  • Core inflation excluding food and energy remained stable at about 2.4 % (destatis.de)
  • Energy prices surged by approximately 10.5 %, continuing to be the dominant contributor to inflation (destatis.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Germany’s inflation rate in August?
Germany’s inflation rate was confirmed at 2.9% in August, according to the federal statistics office.
How does August’s inflation compare to July?
German consumer prices rose by 2.8% year on year in July, slightly lower than August's 2.9% rate.
What measure is used for the inflation data?
The inflation rate is based on consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries.
Who confirmed the German August inflation data?
The federal statistics office in Germany confirmed the inflation data for August.

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