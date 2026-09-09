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Apple expected to unveil first folding phone, with new CEO Ternus in command - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Apple expected to unveil first folding phone, with new CEO Ternus in command 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Apple Set to Launch First Folding iPhone Under CEO John Ternus

Apple’s Folding iPhone: Launch Event, Expectations, and Market Impact

By Stephen Nellis and Kenrick Cai

Unveiling the Foldable iPhone

CUPERTINO, California, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Apple is widely expected to unveil a pricey folding iPhone at a launch event on Wednesday at its Cupertino, California, headquarters.

Significance of the Event and Leadership Transition

The event, the first with new CEO John Ternus at the helm, will be the most noticeable overhaul of Apple's flagship product since it removed the physical home button from the iPhone X in 2017. The iPhone brought in $209.6 billion, or just over half of Apple's sales, in its most recent fiscal year.

CEO John Ternus: First Major Keynote

The keynote address will also be the first extended commentary from Ternus, who previously served as Apple's hardware chief but has kept a low public profile aside from a handful of product introductions and sustainability initiatives. It will fall to Ternus to persuade Apple's customers that they need a foldable device that could cost more than $2,000, a new high for a global brand that has defined mass luxury.

Market Context and Competitive Landscape

While Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies have sold folding phones since 2019, the devices have remained a niche among tech enthusiasts. But even with a steep price tag, analyst firms such as IDC expect Apple will sell every foldable iPhone it can produce and secure 40% share of the lucrative niche by the end of next year.

Engineering Challenges and Innovations

Analysts also expect Apple to benefit from its late entry into the folding phone category by mastering key engineering challenges such as creating an elegant-but-sturdy hinge that can survive repeated opening and minimize how much of a crease shows where the screen folds.

Durability and Resistance Features

One key remaining challenge could be how well the devices resist dust and water, an area in which Google's most recent Pixel 10 Pro Fold bested Samsung's offerings with what is known as an IP68 rating, meaning the device is dust-tight and can be dunked in a meter of water.

Product Lineup and Sales Strategy

Wednesday's event is also expected to mark a major change in Apple's annual product schedule.

Focus on Premium Devices

While analysts expect Apple to show off new watches, they anticipate the company will hold off on updates to its more affordable iPhone models until next spring and instead focus only on the new folding device and its iPhone Pro and Pro Max lineup.

Smoothing Out the Sales Cycle

The move is aimed at smoothing out Apple's annual sales cycle, which typically shows a large bump in revenues during the year-end holiday quarter for the U.S. and Europe.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Kenrick Cai in Cupertino, California; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • New CEO John Ternus, effective Sept. 1, will lead his first Apple keynote at the “Surprise and Shine” event on September 9 in Cupertino. (techcrunch.com)
  • Apple is widely expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone—possibly named ‘iPhone Ultra’—with a price estimated at $2,000–$2,500, the priciest for a mainstream smartphone yet. (theguardian.com)
  • Despite the high cost, IDC forecasts over 10 million foldable iPhone shipments in the first year and expects Apple to hold about 40% of global foldable smartphone shipments by 2027. (idc.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Apple expected to announce its first folding iPhone?
Apple is expected to unveil its first folding iPhone at a launch event on Wednesday at its Cupertino, California, headquarters.
Who is Apple's new CEO leading the folding phone launch?
John Ternus, previously Apple's hardware chief, is leading the company as new CEO and will present at the launch event.
How much is the Apple folding iPhone expected to cost?
The new folding iPhone could cost more than $2,000, setting a new high price for the brand.
How is Apple positioned in the foldable phone market?
Analysts expect Apple to secure about 40% market share of the foldable phone segment by the end of next year.
What engineering challenges is Apple addressing with its folding iPhone?
Apple aims to master engineering challenges such as creating a durable hinge and improving resistance to dust and water.

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