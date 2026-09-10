Fever-Tree Reports 9% Half-Year Profit Rise on Strong Demand and Hedging

Fever-Tree Half-Year Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Fever-Tree Drinks posted a 9% rise in first-half adjusted core profit on Thursday after its UK business returned to growth and a hot summer boosted demand for its ginger beers and Mexican lime sodas.

Key Highlights

Here are some details:

Cost Management and Hedging Strategies

• Fever-Tree has also locked in input costs years ahead, saying it was substantially hedged on glass and aluminium costs through 2026 to shield margins from geopolitical shocks.

• It has also hedged other commodity requirements substantially into 2028.

Tariff Risk Management

• The group, which has transferred some U.S. tariff risk to partner Molson Coors, has also begun receiving tariff refunds.

Impact on U.S. Segment Profitability

• It expects the refunds to boost profitability in its U.S. segment in the second half.

• In the U.S., its largest market, half-yearly adjusted core profit fell 18%, as it spent heavily on marketing, despite an 11% rise in revenue at constant currency.

UK Market Performance

• UK revenue returned to growth, up 3%, helped by strong demand, market share gains and favourable summer weather.

Overall Financial Results

• The group reported adjusted core profit of £20.1 million ($27.24 million) for the period, compared with £18.4 million a year earlier.

Outlook

• The company said it has continued to trade well through the summer and is confident it will meet market expectations for the full year.

($1 = 0.7378 pound)

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)