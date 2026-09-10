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Fever-Tree Drinks' half-year profit rises on favourable weather - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Fever-Tree Drinks' half-year profit rises on favourable weather

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Fever-Tree Reports 9% Half-Year Profit Rise on Strong Demand and Hedging

Fever-Tree Half-Year Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Fever-Tree Drinks posted a 9% rise in first-half adjusted core profit on Thursday after its UK business returned to growth and a hot summer boosted demand for its ginger beers and Mexican lime sodas.

Key Highlights

Here are some details:

Cost Management and Hedging Strategies

• Fever-Tree has also locked in input costs years ahead, saying it was substantially hedged on glass and aluminium costs through 2026 to shield margins from geopolitical shocks.

• It has also hedged other commodity requirements substantially into 2028.

Tariff Risk Management

• The group, which has transferred some U.S. tariff risk to partner Molson Coors, has also begun receiving tariff refunds.

Impact on U.S. Segment Profitability

• It expects the refunds to boost profitability in its U.S. segment in the second half.

• In the U.S., its largest market, half-yearly adjusted core profit fell 18%, as it spent heavily on marketing, despite an 11% rise in revenue at constant currency.

UK Market Performance

• UK revenue returned to growth, up 3%, helped by strong demand, market share gains and favourable summer weather.

Overall Financial Results

• The group reported adjusted core profit of £20.1 million ($27.24 million) for the period, compared with £18.4 million a year earlier.

Outlook

• The company said it has continued to trade well through the summer and is confident it will meet market expectations for the full year.

($1 = 0.7378 pound)

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Input‑cost hedges locked in—glass fully hedged for 2026, extended into 2027 and partially into 2028, with other commodities hedged well ahead—bolstering margin resilience (investing.com).
  • In the U.S., despite 11% revenue growth at constant currency, adjusted profit fell 18% due to elevated marketing spend, though tariff refunds via Molson Coors partnership should aid H2 profitability (rte.ie).
  • UK business returned to growth (+3%), helped by hot summer demand, strong ginger beer and Mexican lime soda sales and market share gains (data.fca.org.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Fever-Tree's half-year profit to rise?
Fever-Tree's profit rose mainly due to strong UK growth and higher demand for its products during a hot summer.
How much did Fever-Tree's adjusted core profit increase in the first half?
Fever-Tree's adjusted core profit increased by 9%, reaching £20.1 million from £18.4 million a year earlier.
What steps has Fever-Tree taken to manage input costs?
Fever-Tree has hedged glass and aluminium costs through 2026 and other commodities into 2028 to protect margins.
How did Fever-Tree's performance differ between the UK and U.S. markets?
UK revenue returned to growth, up 3%, while U.S. adjusted core profit fell 18% due to heavy marketing spend despite revenue growth.
How will tariff refunds impact Fever-Tree's U.S. segment?
Tariff refunds are expected to boost profitability in Fever-Tree's U.S. market in the second half of the year.

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