UK retailer Currys posts 7% growth in first quarter revenue  

UK Retailer Currys Achieves 7% Revenue Growth in First Quarter Sales
Currys Reports Strong First Quarter Performance
Sales Growth Driven by Seasonal Demand
Impact of Summer Heatwave
Sept 9 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys reported a 7% rise in first-quarter like-for-like sales on Thursday, helped by robust demand for cooling products during a summer heatwave and growth in its Nordics business.
Expansion in the Nordics Market
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)