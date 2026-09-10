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UK retailer Currys posts 7% growth in first quarter revenue - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK retailer Currys posts 7% growth in first quarter revenue  

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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UK Retailer Currys Achieves 7% Revenue Growth in First Quarter Sales

Currys Reports Strong First Quarter Performance

Sales Growth Driven by Seasonal Demand

Impact of Summer Heatwave

Sept 9 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys reported a 7% rise in first-quarter like-for-like sales on Thursday, helped by robust demand for cooling products during a summer heatwave and growth in its Nordics business.

Expansion in the Nordics Market

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • Cooling products demand exploded—fan sales jumped nearly 3,000% and air‑conditioner sales rose ~330% during heatwave weekend (theguardian.com).
  • Nordics business remains a growth driver: interim results showed ~7% revenue growth (currency neutral) in the region, propelled by broad product category gains (currysplc.com).
  • Currys is leveraging services, B2B expansion, credit and repair offerings to diversify revenue and strengthen customer loyalty across UK&I and Nordics (currysplc.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Currys' first quarter like-for-like sales growth?
Currys reported a 7% rise in first-quarter like-for-like sales.
What factors contributed to Currys' revenue growth?
Revenue growth was driven by strong demand for cooling products during a summer heatwave and performance in the Nordics business.
Which international business segment helped boost Currys' performance?
Growth in its Nordics business contributed to Currys' improved performance.

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