AB Foods: Primark to Introduce Home Delivery Service in UK
Primark's Future Plans and Financial Performance
Introduction of Home Delivery Service
LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods said on Thursday its Primark clothing business, which it plans to spin off next year, will offer home delivery in the UK in the future.
Financial Outlook for Primark
Like-for-Like Sales Performance
The group said Primark's like-for-like sales are expected to be down 3.0% in its fourth quarter to September 12.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)