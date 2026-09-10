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AB Foods says Primark to offer home delivery in UK - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

AB Foods says Primark to offer home delivery in UK

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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AB Foods: Primark to Introduce Home Delivery Service in UK

Primark's Future Plans and Financial Performance

Introduction of Home Delivery Service

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods said on Thursday its Primark clothing business, which it plans to spin off next year, will offer home delivery in the UK in the future.

Financial Outlook for Primark

Like-for-Like Sales Performance

The group said Primark's like-for-like sales are expected to be down 3.0% in its fourth quarter to September 12.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • Primark to launch home delivery in the UK, marking a strategic shift toward digital and e‑commerce channels.
  • Associated British Foods is proceeding with the demerger of Primark from its food business, targeting completion before the end of 2027 (abf.co.uk).
  • Primark’s like‑for‑like sales are forecast to fall by 3.0% in Q4, reflecting ongoing consumer pressure amid a challenging retail environment.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Primark offer home delivery in the UK?
Yes, AB Foods announced that Primark will offer home delivery in the UK in the future.
When does AB Foods plan to spin off its Primark business?
AB Foods plans to spin off its Primark clothing business next year.
How did Primark's sales perform in the fourth quarter?
Primark's like-for-like sales are expected to be down 3.0% in its fourth quarter to September 12.
Who reported and edited this news announcement?
The news was reported by James Davey and edited by Paul Sandle.

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