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Asian stocks wilt as Brent holds above $100, yields near 2023 peak - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asian stocks wilt as Brent holds above $100, yields near 2023 peak

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Asian Stocks Sink as Brent Crude Surges and Yields Near 2023 Highs

Market Reactions to Middle East Tensions and Economic Data

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slid on Thursday as the biggest wave of attacks on shipping in the widening war in the Middle East kept oil prices above $100 a barrel, leaving investors nervous ahead of U.S. inflation data that will influence monetary policy.

Bond Yields and Oil Prices Respond to Global Uncertainty

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields held steady at 4.8406% after scaling their highest since 2023 in the previous session as the Treasury Department announced a $6 billion buyback of longer-dated bonds that disappointed some investors who had wanted more.

Brent crude futures edged up to $101.4 per barrel in early trading, having broken through the psychologically crucial $100 mark on Wednesday for the first time since July as traders grappled with the prospect of inflationary pressure.

Market Sentiment Shifts Amid Rising Oil Prices

"I think that Brent pushing through the $100 level will be seen by many in the market as a significant event in the current scheme of things," said Nick Twidale, chief market strategist at ATFX Global, who expects global yields to push higher as the market adjusts to higher inflation in the coming months.

"This move now may convince some market participants that may have been holding fire on certain positions, with hopes of a peace deal in the Middle East, to now hit the trigger as the realities of a longer conflict kick in."

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1%. Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI dipped more than 1%.

September Headwinds for Stock Markets

"Markets are facing a cocktail of headwinds in September which has historically not been the best seasonal month for stock markets," said Vasu Menon, managing director of investment strategy at OCBC.

Middle East Conflict and Central Bank Decisions

Escalating Tensions Threaten Global Energy Supplies

MIDDLE EAST CONFLICT SPREADS AS CENTRAL BANKS MEET

There has also been an escalation in fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen, a second theatre of war that threatens global energy supplies from the Middle East as the six-month conflict shows no signs of easing.

Higher oil prices and elevated bond yields have weighed on investor sentiment, setting the stage for the series of central bank meetings in the coming days.

Upcoming Central Bank Meetings and Policy Decisions

The euro was little changed at $1.16322 ahead of the European Central Bank policy decision where it is expected to raise rates. Market focus is likely to be on policymaker comments to gauge further moves. The Fed and the Bank of Japan are due next week.

U.S. producer price and consumer price inflation reports are due later on Thursday and Friday, respectively, with analysts saying the data will play a key role in whether the Fed hikes rates at its September 15 to 16 meeting.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in about 60% odds of a rate hike next week.

Inflation Pressures Beyond Oil

"The bond market is under pressure as oil prices reignite inflation fears. But it's not just oil we should be watching," said Prashant Newnaha, senior rates strategist at TD Securities.

"Agricultural commodities are now breaking out and they are likely to lift food's contribution to CPI in coming months. At a minimum the stage is set for headline CPI remaining elevated until early 2027."

Currency Markets: Focus on the Japanese Yen

Yen Rally Hinges on a Hawkish BOJ Next Week

YEN RALLY HINGES ON A HAWKISH BOJ NEXT WEEK

The BOJ is widely expected to raise interest rates and analysts say the communication from officials will need to be hawkish to sustain the recent yen rally. The Japanese yen was at 153.63 per U.S. dollar, having firmed 4% in September.

Drivers of the Yen's Strength

The sharp rise has been driven by heightened expectations of faster BOJ rate hikes, traders exiting short positions in the Japanese currency and early signs of a potential rush of repatriation of Japanese capital.

Risks for the Yen if BOJ Disappoints

"Failure to deliver a hike, alongside clearer signals of a faster pace of tightening next week, will likely trigger a sharp renewed weakening of the yen," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, who expects a hike next week and another two in December and April.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude surpassed the $100 per barrel mark—a key psychological threshold with inflationary implications and heightened Middle East tensions reinforcing oil‑price pressure.
  • Benchmark 10‑year U.S. Treasury yields held near multi‑year peaks (~4.84 %) as the Treasury’s $6 billion long‑dated buyback underwhelmed expectations, prompting a bond sell‑off.
  • Asian markets, including MSCI Asia‑Pacific ex‑Japan, Nikkei, and KOSPI, dropped around 1 %, reflecting investor jitters amid elevated oil prices and looming U.S. CPI and PPI reports.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian stocks decline in early September?
Asian stocks fell due to surging oil prices from escalating Middle East conflicts and high US Treasury yields, which heightened market uncertainty.
What caused Brent crude oil to rise above $100 per barrel?
Brent crude surged above $100 following attacks on shipping in the Middle East, causing traders to worry about global energy supply disruptions.
How are rising oil prices impacting global markets?
Rising oil prices are fueling inflation fears, pressuring bond markets, and making investors wary ahead of crucial central bank meetings.
What are analysts expecting from the Bank of Japan next week?
Analysts widely expect the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates, and say a hawkish message is needed to sustain the recent yen rally.
How could upcoming US inflation data affect monetary policy?
Upcoming US producer and consumer price data will influence whether the Federal Reserve decides to hike rates at its next meeting.

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