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Trump says Iran war to end after US midterm elections, threatens to attack Pickaxe Mountain - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says Iran war to end after US midterm elections, threatens to attack Pickaxe Mountain

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Trump: Iran War Could End After US Midterms, Threatens Strike on Pickaxe Mountain

Escalating Tensions and Potential End to Iran Conflict

By Enas Alashray, Idrees Ali and Jana Choukeir

Recent Developments in the US-Iran Conflict

CAIRO/WASHINGTON/DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said he expected the war with Iran to end after the November U.S. midterm elections and threatened again to attack a site associated with the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme after the two sides launched their biggest wave of attacks on shipping since the start of the six-month-old war.

Regional Impact and Rising Tensions

Tensions in the region were high, with Saudi civil defence authorities on Thursday issuing emergency alerts in the southwest city of Khamis Mushait for the fourth time in 24 hours, as clashes flared with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

Brent crude prices hovered above $100 a barrel as supply routes through both the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea remained heavily disrupted.

Military Actions and Political Implications

Strikes and Counterstrikes

Iran said it had attacked 10 ships near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after the U.S. sank five Iranian oil tankers, the latest in a series of tit-for-tat strikes that have signalled scant chance of an imminent end to hostilities.

Impact on Trump's Popularity and US Politics

The war and subsequent increase in fuel prices have helped drive Trump's popularity to record lows. The president said Tehran was trying to influence the November U.S. midterm elections, which will determine whether his Republican Party retains control of Congress. 

"I think war is going to end immediately after the election because they can't hold out any longer. They're desperate to try and affect the election," Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

Trump has previously set deadlines for the war to end.

Advisers' Concerns and Future Projections

The Wall Street Journal reported later that top White House advisers, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have privately warned Trump that the conflict could extend through the remainder of his presidency, which ends in January 2029. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. 

Threats to Pickaxe Mountain and Nuclear Tensions

Pickaxe Mountain as a Strategic Target

Trump also said the U.S. may hit Iran's Pickaxe ​Mountain, a heavily fortified site that hosts two deeply buried tunnel complexes near Iran's damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility. 

"We notice there's a little activity at Pickaxe. I would advise Iran not to get cute because we will have to hit them very hard," Trump said in a speech at the midterm Republican convention. Trump has been threatening strikes on Pickaxe Mountain since at least mid-July.

US-Israel Military Actions and Iran's Nuclear Program

The U.S. and Israel launched military strikes on Iran in February partly due to concerns over Tehran's nuclear programme.

Iran says its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes.

Global Oil Supply and Shipping Disruptions

Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea Shipping

In recent weeks Washington had cited increasing success guiding tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, which carried about a fifth of oil supplies before the war. But a resumption of fighting this month appears to have set back any such gradual reopening. Just seven vessels transited the strait on Wednesday, half the 10-day average, preliminary ship-tracking data showed on Thursday.

Wider Regional Conflict: Saudi Arabia and Houthis

Escalation in Yemen and Saudi Arabia

Fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen has also escalated in the past few days, a second theatre of war that threatens global energy supplies from the Middle East.

At least 73 people were wounded in four southern Saudi cities, including Khamis Mushait, in recent Houthi attacks on the world's largest oil exporter, the Saudi-led coalition said on Tuesday.

The militant group said it attacked an air base in the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait and oil infrastructure in nearby cities in one of the biggest attacks on Saudi Arabia since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran in February.

Saudi civil defence authorities issued an all-clear on Thursday following another emergency alert declared in Khamis Mushait.

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly, Jana Choukeir and Nayera Abdallah in Dubai and Enas Alashray in Cairo, and Idrees Ali, Simon Lewis and Steve Holland in Washington; Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump asserts the war with Iran will conclude right after the midterms, claiming Iran can’t hold out and is trying to influence the election (apnews.com).
  • Brent crude oil prices have surged past $100 a barrel amid disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea (apnews.com).
  • Pickaxe Mountain is a hardened underground nuclear-linked facility near Natanz, believed to house tunnel complexes deep in granite and beyond most bunker-buster weapons—Trump has threatened to strike it soon (aljazeera.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Trump threaten to attack Pickaxe Mountain?
Trump claimed Iran increased activity at Pickaxe Mountain, a key nuclear-related site, and warned the US may launch attacks in response.
How has the Iran war affected global oil prices?
The war has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, pushing Brent crude prices above $100 a barrel.
How have shipping routes been impacted by the war?
Attacks have compromised safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, with ships transiting the strait dropping to half the average.
What recent attacks have occurred in Saudi Arabia related to the conflict?
Yemen's Houthis attacked Saudi cities and oil infrastructure, wounding at least 73 people and causing repeated emergency alerts.

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