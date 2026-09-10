Volvo Plans Large Battery Storage and Energy Test Bed in Sweden by 2027

Volvo Group's Energy Initiatives in Sweden

Large-Scale Battery Storage Facility Announcement

OSLO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Volvo Group plans to build a large-scale battery storage facility and a future test bed for new energy solutions in Mariestad in western Sweden, the truck maker said on Thursday.

Battery Storage Capacity and Significance

• Initially, the site is expected to provide approximately 70 MW/260 MWh of battery storage capacity, making it one of the largest energy parks in Sweden.

Support for Grid Stability and Energy Innovation

• The battery storage facility will support grid stability in the region, while the future test bed will enable the development and testing of new energy solutions, Volvo said.

Contribution to Sustainable Energy Systems

• This will contribute to a transition towards a more sustainable and resilient energy system, it said.

Operational Timeline and Future Plans

• Volvo expects the energy park to become operational during 2027.

Battery Cell Production Plant Plans

• As previously announced, the truck maker plans to establish a large-scale battery cell production plant to meet growing demand for battery-electric heavy-duty vehicles and machines.

Location and Production Timeline

• Located near the planned energy park, the battery cell plant, which is delayed, is scheduled to begin production after 2030.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)