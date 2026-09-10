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Sweden's Volvo Group plans large-scale battery storage facility - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Sweden's Volvo Group plans large-scale battery storage facility

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Finance Energy sustainability

Volvo Plans Large Battery Storage and Energy Test Bed in Sweden by 2027

Volvo Group's Energy Initiatives in Sweden

Large-Scale Battery Storage Facility Announcement

OSLO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Volvo Group plans to build a large-scale battery storage facility and a future test bed for new energy solutions in Mariestad in western Sweden, the truck maker said on Thursday.

Battery Storage Capacity and Significance

• Initially, the site is expected to provide approximately 70 MW/260 MWh of battery storage capacity, making it one of the largest energy parks in Sweden.

Support for Grid Stability and Energy Innovation

• The battery storage facility will support grid stability in the region, while the future test bed will enable the development and testing of new energy solutions, Volvo said.

Contribution to Sustainable Energy Systems

• This will contribute to a transition towards a more sustainable and resilient energy system, it said.

Operational Timeline and Future Plans

• Volvo expects the energy park to become operational during 2027.

Battery Cell Production Plant Plans

• As previously announced, the truck maker plans to establish a large-scale battery cell production plant to meet growing demand for battery-electric heavy-duty vehicles and machines.

Location and Production Timeline

• Located near the planned energy park, the battery cell plant, which is delayed, is scheduled to begin production after 2030.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Key Takeaways

  • The Mariestad energy park (70 MW/260 MWh) will be among Sweden’s largest battery storage sites and aid regional grid stability while hosting future energy‑solutions testing capabilities (volvoenergy.com)
  • Volvo expects the energy park to be operational in 2027, supporting the transition to sustainable and resilient energy systems (volvoenergy.com)
  • The adjacent battery cell production plant in Mariestad, previously slated to start around 2025, is now postponed to after 2030 due to slower adoption and permitting delays (volvogroup.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will Volvo Group build its new battery storage facility?
Volvo Group plans to build the facility in Mariestad, western Sweden.
How much battery storage capacity will the new Volvo facility provide?
The site is expected to provide approximately 70 MW/260 MWh of battery storage capacity.
What is the target operational date for the Volvo energy park?
Volvo expects the energy park to become operational during 2027.
What is the main purpose of Volvo's new energy test bed?
The test bed will enable the development and testing of new energy solutions.
How will the facility support the local energy grid?
The battery storage facility will help support grid stability in the region.

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