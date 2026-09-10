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Iceland to propose whaling ban, leaving Norway and Japan isolated - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Iceland to propose whaling ban, leaving Norway and Japan isolated

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Iceland Set to Propose Permanent Ban on Whaling, Isolating Norway and Japan

Iceland's Move Towards a Whaling Ban

COPENHAGEN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Iceland's government will submit a bill in February to ban whaling, a move that would leave Norway and Japan as the only two countries in the world to continue commercial whaling. 

Whaling in Iceland has sparked years of protests from animal welfare campaigners and Hollywood celebrities.

Details of the Proposed Ban

The bill will include "a permanent ban on whaling," the government, which has a majority in parliament, said on its website late on Wednesday.

Current Whaling Quotas and Catches

In this year's hunting season, which runs from June to around the end of September, 80 fin whales were caught as of September 9, according to Humane World for Animals, an animal welfare group that tracks the catches. The quota allows 150 fin whales to be killed this year.

Support and Rationale for the Ban

"There is considerable political and public support for this bill to ban commercial whaling, and compelling ethical, veterinary, legal and conservation reasons to hope it succeeds," said Wendy Higgins, a Humane World for Animals spokeswoman.  

Fin Whales and Conservation Status

Fin whales, the primary target of Iceland's whaling industry, are classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as vulnerable. 

Recent Developments in Icelandic Whaling

In 2024, Iceland's interim government issued a five-year license to its sole remaining whaling company.

Global Context: Commercial Whaling Worldwide

Countries Still Practicing Commercial Whaling

Only Iceland, Norway and Japan have conducted commercial whaling in recent years, according to the International Whaling Commission's catch list.

History of Whaling Moratorium and Exceptions

Norway and Iceland's Resumption of Whaling

Norway resumed commercial whaling in 1993 and Iceland in 2006, despite an international moratorium that took effect in 1986 to protect whale populations.

Japan's Withdrawal from the IWC

Japan withdrew from the International Whaling Commission in 2019 and resumed commercial whaling in its territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.

Indigenous Whaling Exemptions

The moratorium allows indigenous peoples in certain parts of the world, such as Greenland and Alaska, to hunt whales because whale products play a vital role in their nutritional and cultural lives.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Iceland will propose legislation in February 2027 to ban commercial whaling, potentially ending its whaling industry
  • In summer 2026, Iceland resumed fin whale hunts (quota up to 150), provoking protests and global criticism
  • If the ban passes, only Norway and Japan will remain as commercial whaling nations

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Iceland proposing a ban on whaling?
Iceland is proposing a permanent ban on whaling due to political and public support, and ethical, veterinary, legal, and conservation reasons.
Which countries will continue commercial whaling if the Iceland ban passes?
If Iceland bans whaling, only Norway and Japan will continue commercial whaling.
How many fin whales were caught in Iceland in the 2024 hunting season?
As of September 9, 2024, 80 fin whales had been caught during Iceland's hunting season.
What is the international stance on commercial whaling?
There is an international moratorium on commercial whaling, but some countries, including Iceland, Norway, and Japan, have opted out or resumed the practice.
Who is allowed to hunt whales under the international moratorium?
Indigenous peoples in areas like Greenland and Alaska are allowed to hunt whales for nutritional and cultural reasons.

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