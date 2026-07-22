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German conservatives to appoint Merz confidant to lead faction after surrogacy row - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German conservatives to appoint Merz confidant to lead faction after surrogacy row

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Politics Germany leadership Surrogacy Parliament

German conservatives to appoint Merz confidant to lead faction after surrogacy row

Leadership Change in Germany's Conservative Parties

By Andreas Rinke

Background to the Appointment

BERLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - Germany's ruling conservatives said on Wednesday they would appoint a close ally of Chancellor Friedrich Merz as their new parliamentary faction chief, following the abrupt exit of party heavyweight Jens Spahn in a row over a surrogacy baby. 

Details of the Appointment

Thorsten Frei, the head of Merz's chancellery, will replace Spahn, the Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union said in a statement, confirming an earlier report by the Bild newspaper. The parliamentary group will vote on the matter at a special meeting on July 29.

Merz's Endorsement of Frei

"I ask the parliamentary group to approve Thorsten Frei, who has played a key role in the government's success to date and in the stability of the coalition. The reform successes of recent weeks are also to his credit," Merz was quoted as saying.

The Surrogacy Controversy

Spahn resigned on Saturday after having a baby born to a surrogate mother in the United States, a move at odds with his own party's opposition to surrogacy. Spahn had at one time been seen as a potential challenger to Merz. 

Frei's Role and Party Dynamics

Frei, a longtime Merz confidant, has been responsible for coordinating government business from the chancellery, a role that has drawn scrutiny during the coalition's rocky first year.

German media have reported criticism within the ruling parties — at a time of low public approval for Merz and his government — that coordination between the chancellery, ministries, parliamentary groups and coalition partners has often been poor.

Support for Frei and Future Leadership

Frei's supporters see him as better suited to the parliamentary post, saying he has strong backing in the faction and is well connected there. Discussions regarding who will succeed Frei as head of the chancellery are continuing, officials said.

Legal and Political Context of Surrogacy

Spahn, 46, the parliamentary leader of Merz's Christian Democratic Union and its sister Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), drew heavy criticism after news emerged that he had become a parent with his husband through the surrogate mother.

Surrogacy is prohibited in Germany, although it is not illegal to bring up a child born of a surrogate mother outside Germany. The CDU voted to uphold the ban on surrogacy inside Germany at its party conference in February.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Markus Wacket and Ludwig Burger; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Kirsti Knolle and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Thorsten Frei, Merz’s long-time confidant and current Head of the Federal Chancellery, is set to become CDU/CSU faction leader in the Bundestag, bringing faction experience and close ties to the Chancellor’s office. (de.euronews.com)
  • Jens Spahn resigned on July 18, 2026, after announcing the birth of his child via surrogacy in the U.S.—a move starkly inconsistent with both his and his party’s staunch opposition to surrogacy in Germany. (amp.dw.com)
  • The CDU reaffirmed its ban on surrogacy at its February 2026 party conference, making Spahn’s decision politically damaging and catalyzing internal party criticism over credibility and adherence to party principles. (amp.dw.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is replacing Jens Spahn as the conservative parliamentary faction chief?
Thorsten Frei, a close ally of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, is replacing Jens Spahn as the conservative parliamentary faction chief.
Why did Jens Spahn resign from his position?
Jens Spahn resigned after a row over having a baby born to a surrogate mother in the United States, which conflicted with his party's stance on surrogacy.
What is the stance of the CDU on surrogacy?
The CDU opposes surrogacy and voted to uphold a ban on surrogacy within Germany at its party conference in February.
What is Thorsten Frei's role prior to becoming faction chief?
Thorsten Frei was the head of Merz's chancellery, responsible for coordinating government business.
Is surrogacy legal in Germany?
Surrogacy is prohibited in Germany, though it is not illegal to raise a child born from a surrogate arrangement abroad.

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