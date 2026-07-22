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Hitler's birthplace begins new life as a police station

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Austria Converts Hitler's Birthplace to Police Station to Deter Neo-Nazi Pilgrimages

By Francois Murphy

Transformation of Hitler's Birthplace and Its Impact

BRAUNAU AM INN, Austria, July 22 (Reuters) - The building Adolf Hitler was born in near the Austrian border with Germany officially begins a new life as a police station on Wednesday, a conversion Austria's government hopes will prevent it serving as a place of pilgrimage for neo-Nazis.

After years of debate about the large, traditional terraced house in the town of Braunau am Inn, which was in private ownership and had housed a charity for handicapped people, Austria made a compulsory purchase in 2017 and announced in 2019 it would be remodelled and turned into a police station.

Symbolism and Historical Significance

Even before the conversion, the only sign of its historical significance was a rock on the pavement from the Mauthausen concentration camp with the inscription "Never again fascism" that does not mention Hitler. The rock remains in place. The only sign added to the white facade reads "Police".

"The aim was to prevent any association with Adolf Hitler, so as to strip it of that mystique," the head of the Austrian interior ministry's history department, Stephan Mlczoch, told reporters on a tour of the building.

Former Art Museum

FORMER ART MUSEUM

That mystique was encouraged by the Nazis' cult of personality around Hitler, under whose rule the "Fuehrer birth house" was an art museum. Hitler only lived there for a few weeks in 1889 before his family moved out, Mlczoch said.

Passers-by often stop to take pictures, but their views on Hitler are usually not known. Local officials said there are now only "isolated incidents" involving visitors, fewer than before.

While they did not elaborate, the Hitler salute and other Nazi symbols are banned in Austria.

Public Response and Local Sentiment

Asked about the public response to the project, Mayor Johannes Waidbacher told Reuters: "I think on the whole the people of Braunau have accepted it and can live with it."

Waidbacher was on a commission that recommended the building be used either for a charitable or official administrative purpose. In the end, having a charity based there would have made it too accessible to the public, he said.

"I think it isn't a bad approach but whether it works as we all hope and expect, we'll have to wait and see," he said.

Debate and Opposition

Never Forget, or Let's Forget?

NEVER FORGET, OR LET'S FORGET?

There has been some opposition, including from the Mauthausen Committee, Austria's main Holocaust survivors' group, which has argued both that a police station is inappropriate and that more should be done to draw attention to Hitler's crimes.

"Every year at the Mauthausen concentration camp memorial there's a ceremony to say: never again. And in Braunau they're saying: let's forget as soon as possible," said Robert Eiter of the Mauthausen Committee and the Network Against Racism and Right-Wing Extremism.

Austria's Historical Narrative

For decades, Austria argued it was the first victim of National Socialism, having been annexed by Hitler's Germany in 1938. It now says Austrians were also perpetrators but rarely elaborates beyond that.

"The world won't forget where the worst mass murderer in history was born. Wikipedia won't change its entries," Eiter said, adding there will be no reduction in the number of neo-Nazis making "the pilgrimage to Braunau".

Local Residents' Perspectives

Some local residents questioned the house's conversion.

"I would have preferred if they had done something else but it is what it is," said Irene, 74, adding that she would have wanted the charity to stay there.

Most, however, were supportive.

"It's great and a good idea," said Thomas Spreitz, an estate agent. "Every now and then there are (neo-Nazi) groups there, and now that's history."

(Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • The building at Salzburger Vorstadt 15 was expropriated in 2017, remodeled over several years, and inaugurated as a police station on July 22, 2026, after a delayed refurbishment costing around €20 million (straitstimes.com).
  • Authorities hope housing a police station—and adding only a 'Police' sign—will strip the building of its mystique and deter pilgrimages by far‑right extremists, aided by the existing memorial stone bearing the inscription 'Never again fascism' (theguardian.com).
  • Holocaust survivors and advocacy groups argue a police station may undermine remembrance, calling for more substantial acknowledgment of Hitler’s crimes rather than quiet neutralization (rte.ie).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Hitler's birthplace converted into a police station?
Austria converted the building to prevent it from becoming a pilgrimage site for neo-Nazis and to strip it of historical mystique.
Where is Hitler's birthplace located?
Hitler was born in Braunau am Inn, a town near the Austrian border with Germany.
What was the building used for before it became a police station?
The building previously housed a charity for handicapped people and was also an art museum under Nazi rule.
Has the conversion of the building been welcomed by local residents?
Most local residents support the conversion, though some preferred other uses such as continuing as a charity.
What historical marker remains at the site?
A rock from the Mauthausen concentration camp with the inscription 'Never again fascism' remains outside the building.

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