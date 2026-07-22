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Louvre's Apollo Gallery reopens with no jewelry on display after heist - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Louvre's Apollo Gallery reopens with no jewelry on display after heist

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Louvre’s Apollo Gallery Open to Visitors Again After High-Profile Jewel Heist

By Dominique Vidalon

Reopening of the Apollo Gallery and Aftermath of the Jewel Heist

The Gallery’s Reopening and Security Measures

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - The Louvre Museum's Apollo Gallery reopened to visitors on Wednesday without any jewels on display, nine months after a daring robbery of crown jewels worth $102 million exposed major security failings at the world's most-visited museum.

Visitors can once again examine the Apollo Gallery's richly decorated 17th-century interior, one of the Louvre's most celebrated historic spaces. But jewels will instead be exhibited elsewhere in the Paris museum in a more secure location, Louvre director Christophe Leribault said.

Historical Significance of the Apollo Gallery

The gallery, created under a young King Louis XIV, served as inspiration for the glittering Hall of Mirrors at Versailles. It was designed by architect Louis Le Vau and decorated by painter Charles Le Brun according to the theme of the sun, in honor of Louis XIV.

Official Reactions and Security Promises

Culture Minister Catherine Pegard hailed the gallery's re-opening as the symbol of a new beginning for the museum after what she said had been a "trauma for the whole world", and she pledged to beef up security at museums nationwide.

The Heist: Details and Investigation

How the Robbery Unfolded

In October, two men parked a movers' lift outside the Louvre in broad daylight, rode up to the second story, smashed a window, cracked open display cases with angle grinders, and then fled on the back of scooters driven by two accomplices in a heist lasting less than seven minutes.

Suspects and Recovery Efforts

Four people suspected of direct involvement in the heist have been charged and placed in custody. 

However, the stolen items remain missing, except for a crown belonging to Empress Eugenie, Napoleon III's wife, which was found damaged near the museum and is currently undergoing restoration.

Leadership Changes and Criticism

Resignation of Museum Head

In February Laurence des Cars, who headed the museum at the time of the heist, resigned after facing intense criticism over the robbery and rolling strikes over pay and conditions.

Criticism of Security Spending

Auditors’ Concerns

Critics including the state auditors' office have questioned the museum's low spending on security and infrastructure maintenance while it made lavish purchases of new artwork, only a quarter of which is open to the public, and spent heavily on post-pandemic relaunch projects.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Makini Brice and William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Apollo Gallery reopened on July 22, 2026, without displaying the crown jewels, which are now exhibited elsewhere in the museum under enhanced security. (apnews.com)
  • The October 19, 2025 heist saw thieves steal crown jewels valued at €88 million (≈ $102 million) in less than eight minutes, exploiting glaring security gaps. (irishexaminer.com)
  • Authorities and audit bodies have since exposed deep security failures — including outdated surveillance infrastructure, insufficient investment, and prior warnings ignored — prompting major reforms under the “Louvre New Renaissance” modernization plan. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are there no jewels on display in the Louvre's Apollo Gallery?
After the $102 million jewel heist, the Louvre moved the jewels to a more secure location to improve security.
When did the Louvre's Apollo Gallery reopen to visitors?
The Apollo Gallery reopened on Wednesday, July 22, nine months after the jewel robbery.
What changes have been made after the Louvre jewel heist?
Jewels will be exhibited elsewhere in the Louvre, and the museum pledged to reinforce security measures.
Were any of the stolen jewels recovered?
Only a crown belonging to Empress Eugenie has been found, though it was damaged and is under restoration.
What led to the resignation of the Louvre's former director?
Laurence des Cars resigned after criticism over the heist and strikes related to pay and working conditions.

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