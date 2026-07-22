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Lebanon, Israel to hold next talks in Italy on August 4, Lebanese official says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lebanon, Israel to hold next talks in Italy on August 4, Lebanese official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Lebanon and Israel Scheduled for Next Round of Diplomatic Talks in Italy

Overview of Diplomatic Efforts and Military Developments

BEIRUT, July 22 (Reuters) - Lebanon and Israel are scheduled to hold their next round of U.S.-brokered talks on August 4 in Italy, a Lebanese official told Reuters on Wednesday, as the two countries begin implementing a plan for Israeli withdrawals and Lebanese army deployments in southern Lebanon.

Background of Lebanon-Israel Talks

The two longtime foes have held more than three months of face-to-face talks, billed as a way to put a permanent end to hostilities since a new war erupted on March 2 between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, triggered by the wider regional conflict.

The ambassador-level direct meetings are unusual for countries that remain formally at war and have had no normal diplomatic relations through decades of invasion, military occupation and cross-border conflict.

Framework Deal and Pilot Zones

Five meetings hosted by the United States produced a framework deal late last month which foresees the disarmament of Hezbollah, the progressive withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon and the deployment of Lebanese troops. 

The ambassador-level talks have since moved to the Italian capital so delegations could discuss the technical details and guidelines of the pilot zones -- the term for the geographical areas where that phased process would be implemented. 

Lebanon Presses for Full Israeli Pull-Out

First Israeli Withdrawal and Lebanese Army Deployment

The first Israeli withdrawal under the pilot zone programme took place this week. 

Israeli forces pulled out of the southern Lebanese town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh and the Lebanese army began deploying troops there, but asked residents to delay their return until the town was cleared of unexploded ordnance. 

Lebanese Government Response

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam visited Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh on Wednesday and planted a Lebanese flag there, saying the state would work to reopen roads, clear rubble and restore public services so that residents could return.

Salam said Israel's withdrawal was a significant first step but that Lebanon wanted a full Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territory. 

Israeli Buffer Zone and Ongoing Tensions

Israel continues to occupy what it describes as a buffer zone about 10 km (6 miles) inside Lebanon along the length of the border, where Israeli troops have ordered the local populations to leave and razed villages. Israeli officials say the zone is necessary to protect northern Israeli communities from attacks by Hezbollah.

Despite a ceasefire that came into force last month, controlled demolitions have continued, Lebanese security sources said. 

Tens of thousands of Lebanese people remain displaced, unable to return home because their villages remain occupied by Israeli troops or have been destroyed. 

Hezbollah's Position and Disarmament Debate

Israeli officials have said they will remain in southern Lebanon as long as Hezbollah remains armed. The group has rejected the Lebanese government's direct talks with Israel and has refused to disarm in full. 

During his first official trip to Washington, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon could remove "the root cause that Hezbollah has long cited as its justification".

Only then could Hezbollah be disarmed, Aoun told guests at a reception at the Lebanese embassy in Washington, according to comments shared by his office. 

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily and Tala Ramadan, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • The upcoming talks on August 4 in Rome will tackle technical details of pilot‑zone implementation—areas where Israeli forces withdraw, Lebanese troops deploy, and Hezbollah disarms.
  • The June 26 U.S.-mediated framework agreement underpins the process, initiating pilot zones in southern Lebanese villages including Zawtar al‑Gharbiyeh, with U.S. and Lebanese deployment underway.
  • Prime Minister Nawaf Salam underscored that Israel’s withdrawal from Zawtar al‑Gharbiyeh marks the start toward full pullout, while Lebanon insists on a complete Israeli retreat before considering Hezbollah disarmament.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the next round of Lebanon-Israel talks be held?
The next round of Lebanon-Israel talks will be held on August 4 in Italy.
What is the main goal of the Lebanon-Israel negotiations?
The negotiations aim for Israeli troop withdrawals, Lebanese army deployments in southern Lebanon, and potential Hezbollah disarmament.
What recent step was taken regarding Israeli withdrawal?
Israeli forces withdrew from Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh and Lebanese troops began deployment there.
Why does Israel maintain a buffer zone in southern Lebanon?
Israeli officials say the buffer zone is needed to protect northern Israeli communities from Hezbollah attacks.
What is Hezbollah's stance on the direct talks and disarmament?
Hezbollah rejects the Lebanese government's direct talks with Israel and refuses to fully disarm until Israel withdraws.

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