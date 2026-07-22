Rome Launches Free Air-Conditioned Cinema Screenings as Heat Relief

Rome's Heat-Relief Initiative: Free Cinema Screenings

ROME, July 22 (Reuters) - Rome will offer free screenings in 11 air-conditioned cinemas as part of a heat-relief plan Mayor Roberto Gualtieri presented on Wednesday, while most of Europe was sweltering through a hot summer.

Details of the "Il Grande Freddo" Scheme

The scheme, named after the 1983 U.S. film classic "Il Grande Freddo" ("The Big Chill"), will run from Thursday to August 4, expanding an existing network of climate shelters in the Italian capital including public libraries and museums.

Film Selection and Screening Schedule

"Beautiful films, including recent releases, will be screened," Gualtieri said in a press conference.

Admission Policy and First Screening

The free screenings will take place between 1 p.m. and 6.30 p.m., with admission on a first-come, first-served basis. The first movie will be the 2023 Italian comedy drama "C'è Ancora Domani" ("There's Still Tomorrow").

Purpose and Benefits of the Initiative

"Each day a different film will be shown in all 11 participating cinemas, and people will be able to spend time there watching a movie in a cool environment, because not everyone has air conditioning," Gualtieri said.

Current Heatwave in Rome

Temperatures in Rome were expected to peak at 36 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, and 35C on both Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service of the Italian air force.

(Writing by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Alvise Armellini)