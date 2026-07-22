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Rome to offer free cinema screenings as refuge from summer heat - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rome to offer free cinema screenings as refuge from summer heat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Rome Launches Free Air-Conditioned Cinema Screenings as Heat Relief

Rome's Heat-Relief Initiative: Free Cinema Screenings

ROME, July 22 (Reuters) - Rome will offer free screenings in 11 air-conditioned cinemas as part of a heat-relief plan Mayor Roberto Gualtieri presented on Wednesday, while most of Europe was sweltering through a hot summer.

Details of the "Il Grande Freddo" Scheme

The scheme, named after the 1983 U.S. film classic "Il Grande Freddo" ("The Big Chill"), will run from Thursday to August 4, expanding an existing network of climate shelters in the Italian capital including public libraries and museums.

Film Selection and Screening Schedule

"Beautiful films, including recent releases, will be screened," Gualtieri said in a press conference. 

Admission Policy and First Screening

The free screenings will take place between 1 p.m. and 6.30 p.m., with admission on a first-come, first-served basis. The first movie will be the 2023 Italian comedy drama "C'è Ancora Domani" ("There's Still Tomorrow").

Purpose and Benefits of the Initiative

"Each day a different film will be shown in all 11 participating cinemas, and people will be able to spend time there watching a movie in a cool environment, because not everyone has air conditioning," Gualtieri said.

Current Heatwave in Rome

Temperatures in Rome were expected to peak at 36 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, and 35C on both Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service of the Italian air force. 

(Writing by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Rome launches “Il Grande Freddo” program with free cooling‑center film screenings (11 cinemas, July 23–August 4), part of a broader heat‑relief effort including libraries and cultural venues (culture.roma.it).
  • The initiative responds to a sweeping European heatwave—Rome expecting highs of ~35–36 °C—and joins similar city‑wide climate shelter efforts across Italy (lemonde.fr).
  • “Il Grande Freddo” includes lounge cinemas, library access with complimentary water, and the Sala Squarzina and Palaexpo cultural shelters, reinforcing Rome’s strategy for urban climate resilience (culture.roma.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rome's free cinema screening initiative?
Rome is offering free screenings in 11 air-conditioned cinemas as a heat-relief measure during the summer.
When and where are the free screenings available?
Screenings are held in 11 participating cinemas from 1 p.m. to 6.30 p.m., from Thursday until August 4.
Which films will be screened during this initiative?
Beautiful films, including recent releases such as 'C'è Ancora Domani,' will be shown, with a different film each day.
Who can attend the free screenings in Rome?
Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, and is open to all, providing a cool environment for those without air conditioning.
Why is Rome offering free cinema screenings?
The screenings are part of a broader plan to expand climate shelters in response to high summer temperatures in the city.

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