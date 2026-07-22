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Hungary's Viktor Orban urges supporters to stand up against PM Magyar's 'tyranny' - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary's Viktor Orban urges supporters to stand up against PM Magyar's 'tyranny'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Politics European News Democracy Hungary

Viktor Orban Rallies Supporters Against Peter Magyar's New Hungarian Government

Political Turmoil and Power Struggles in Hungary

Orban's Call to Restore Democracy

BUDAPEST, July 22 (Reuters) - Hungary's former nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who was ousted after 16 years in power in an election in April, has urged his supporters to restore democracy in the country which he said had been crushed by the new government.

Orban made his first strong political statements since his landslide election defeat late on Tuesday on Facebook, issuing a "Statement of Resistance" shortly after his Fidesz party said prosecutors had raided offices housing its internet servers.

Prosecutors' Investigation and Allegations

Prosecutors told Reuters in an emailed response that the action was linked to an investigation into "misappropriation and other criminal offences" at the National Culture Fund (NKA) under Orban's government.

Constitutional Changes and Political Accusations

Orban said that Hungary had "ceased to be a democratic state" after the new centre-right government of Prime Minister Peter Magyar passed a constitutional amendment ending the mandate of the president and the head of the constitutional court. 

Tisza Party's Response and Anti-Corruption Pledge

Tisza denies taking an authoritarian stance towards political opponents. It has pledged to curb corruption, which it says was rampant under Orban's administration, part of Tisza's drive to bring Hungary back into the EU mainstream.

Orban's Record and EU Relations

Orban himself faced heavy criticism during his rule over democratic standards in Hungary, which was in frequent conflict with the EU over issues such as the rule of law and minority rights.

Orban has denied the corruption allegations.

Statements and Future Actions

"Again the age of tyranny started in Hungary," Orban said.

"The new political system created this way is illegitimate...Fidesz will use all peaceful tools against abuse of power inside parliament and outside parliament."

He will hold a press briefing at 0830 GMT.

Magyar's Supermajority and Political Landscape

Magyar's Tisza party has a supermajority in ​parliament, which enables it to roll back changes introduced by Orban that Magyar says harmed democracy.

The constitutional amendment ended President Tamas Sulyok's term, citing society's "serious loss of confidence" in a leader elected in 2024 by lawmakers from Orban's Fidesz party. Parliament will soon elect a new president.

Magyar's Tisza commands huge public support, with a poll by pollster Median earlier this month showing 60% support, against 18% for Fidesz. Since the election, Fidesz has been in disarray, with its parliamentary group leader resigning last week.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Orbán accuses the new Tisza government of dismantling democratic safeguards via constitutional changes that ended the president and constitutional court chief’s terms, asserting that Hungary has lost its democracy.
  • Prosecutors raided Fidesz’s servers as part of an embezzlement probe involving grant funds from the National Cultural Fund during Orbán’s tenure, a development Orbán frames as politically motivated.
  • Tisza’s supermajority in parliament, secured in the April election, has enabled swift reforms aimed at restoring rule of law, curbing corruption, and realigning Hungary with the EU framework.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Viktor Orban urge his supporters to resist?
Orban claims democracy in Hungary ended after new constitutional changes by PM Peter Magyar's government, calling it 'tyranny.'
What allegations have been made against Viktor Orban's administration?
Orban's administration faced corruption and democracy concerns, which he denies, but prosecutors are investigating related offenses.
How strong is public support for Peter Magyar's Tisza party?
A recent poll shows Tisza party has 60% support, while Orban's Fidesz party has 18%.
What is the significance of the constitutional amendment in Hungary?
The amendment ended President Sulyok's term and allows parliament to elect a new president, centralizing power under Magyar.

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