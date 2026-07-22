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Vatican denies decision made in abuse trial against artist priest Rupnik - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Vatican denies decision made in abuse trial against artist priest Rupnik

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Vatican Denies Ruling Made in Abuse Trial of Artist Priest Marko Rupnik

Overview of the Marko Rupnik Abuse Case

VATICAN CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - The Vatican on Wednesday denied that a ruling had been made in a canonical trial against prominent Slovenian priest Marko Ivan Rupnik, who has been accused by more than 20 women, mostly former nuns, of sexual and psychological abuse.

The case has come to be seen as a test of the Vatican's commitment to accountability for clergy abuse.

Background and Allegations

Rupnik, a religious artist whose mosaics adorn about 200 churches and chapels around the world, including in the Vatican, was expelled from the Jesuit order in 2023 after it found the accusations against him to be "very highly" credible.

Media Reports and Legal Proceedings

Earlier this week, Catholic blog Messa in Latino reported that Rupnik had been acquitted by Vatican judges, while a lawyer for some of his alleged victims, Laura Sgro, complained about the secrecy of the internal church trial. 

Vatican's Official Response

"The evaluation of the case is still ongoing, and the panel is examining documentation from the dioceses involved, the Jesuits, interested parties, and the press", the Vatican press office said.

"During the trial, as with any judicial proceeding, no information regarding ongoing activity can be shared in any way, out of respect for the trial itself and to avoid harming anyone involved," it added. 

Statements from the Accused and Alleged Victims

Rupnik, 71, has not commented on the allegations. 

In 2024, former nun Gloria Branciani said at a press conference that Rupnik had forced her to have three-way sex with him and another nun in Slovenia and had justified it as a devotion to the Holy Trinity. Later, in Rome, he forced her to visit pornographic movie theatres with him, she said.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Rumors of Rupnik’s acquittal are false; Vatican confirms no decision has been made and the evaluation is ongoing. (agencia.ecclesia.pt)
  • Five independent judges were appointed by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith on October 9, 2025, to ensure tribunal autonomy. (vaticannews.va)
  • Rupnik was expelled from the Jesuit order in June 2023 after credible accusations by more than 20 women, with some allegations dating back decades. (vaticannews.va)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the Vatican made a ruling in the abuse trial against Marko Ivan Rupnik?
No, the Vatican has denied that any decision or ruling has been made in the canonical trial against Marko Ivan Rupnik.
What are the accusations against Marko Ivan Rupnik?
Marko Ivan Rupnik faces accusations from over 20 women, mostly former nuns, of sexual and psychological abuse.
What is Rupnik's status with the Jesuit order?
Marko Ivan Rupnik was expelled from the Jesuit order in 2023 after the credibility of the accusations against him was affirmed.
Why is the Rupnik case considered significant?
The case serves as a test of the Vatican's commitment to accountability for clergy abuse.
Did Marko Ivan Rupnik respond to the allegations?
No, Rupnik has not commented publicly on the allegations.

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