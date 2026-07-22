GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
French modelling scout linked to Epstein found dead - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

French modelling scout linked to Epstein found dead

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Crime Investigations

French Modelling Scout Connected to Epstein Found Dead Near Paris Home

Details Surrounding the Death of Daniel Siad

Discovery and Investigation

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - Daniel Siad, a modelling scout with ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been found dead at his home outside Paris, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Siad's body was discovered on Monday evening. An autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death, the Nanterre prosecutor's office said.

Connection to Epstein

Siad's name appeared nearly 2,000 times in the Epstein files released by the U.S. Department of Justice. 

Allegations and Legal Proceedings

According to French media, at least five women accused Siad, 69, of rape and human trafficking, allegations Siad denied.    

Siad's lawyer told Reuters in an emailed statement that the modelling scout was never formally the subject of judicial proceedings.     

French Legal Process

In France, suspects are placed under formal investigation only after a preliminary probe, which means that investigative magistrates consider there are reasonable grounds to believe a crime has been committed.

Siad's Defense and Cause of Death

Siad told French broadcaster BFM in May that his relationship with Epstein was strictly professional.

"Daniel Siad never stopped proclaiming his innocence," his lawyer, Meyna Arab-Tigrine, said. Siad had died of a heart attack, she added.

Related Cases Involving Epstein Associates

Other Deaths Linked to the Epstein Scandal

Siad is the second man publicly linked to Epstein who has died in France.

French authorities arrested modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel in 2020 after allegations he procured women for Epstein. 

Death of Jean-Luc Brunel

Brunel was found hanged in his prison cell in 2022, having spent 14 months in custody awaiting trial on charges of rape of minors and sexual harassment. He denied the charges, along with any participation in Epstein's sex trafficking.

Death of Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by Makini Brice, Richard Lough and Jon Boyle)

Key Takeaways

  • Siad featured in over 1,000 Epstein‑related documents and faced multiple rape and human‑trafficking complaints in France, which he denied.
  • His death prompts comparison to Jean‑Luc Brunel—another Epstein‑linked modelling agent who died by suicide in a French prison cell in February 2022.
  • French prosecutors have launched an investigation to establish the cause of death; until then, circumstances remain unclear.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Daniel Siad?
Daniel Siad was a French modelling scout linked to the late Jeffrey Epstein and faced multiple accusations relating to sex crimes.
How was Daniel Siad linked to Jeffrey Epstein?
Siad's name appeared nearly 2,000 times in Epstein files released by the U.S. Department of Justice, and he was accused by several women of serious crimes.
How did Daniel Siad die?
Daniel Siad was found dead at his home outside Paris, reportedly due to a heart attack according to his lawyer.
Were there criminal proceedings against Daniel Siad?
Siad was never formally the subject of judicial proceedings in France, but was under preliminary probe based on allegations.
Who else in France linked to Epstein has died?
Jean-Luc Brunel, another modelling agent linked to Epstein, was found hanged in his prison cell in 2022 while awaiting trial.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Vatican denies decision made in abuse trial against artist priest Rupnik

Vatican denies decision made in abuse trial against artist priest Rupnik

Image for Ukraine will step up counteroffensive actions, new top commander says

Ukraine will step up counteroffensive actions, new top commander says

Image for Malta's capital hit by power cut as temperatures soar

Malta's capital hit by power cut as temperatures soar

Image for Latvian army uses tear gas, warning shot against migrants from Belarus

Latvian army uses tear gas, warning shot against migrants from Belarus

Image for Morocco urges investigation after arrested national dies in Bologna

Morocco urges investigation after arrested national dies in Bologna

Image for Louvre's Apollo Gallery reopens with no jewelry on display after heist

Louvre's Apollo Gallery reopens with no jewelry on display after heist

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for German conservatives to appoint Merz confidant to lead faction after surrogacy row
German conservatives to appoint Merz confidant to lead faction after surrogacy row
Image for Hungarian chief prosecutor Nagy resigns
Hungarian chief prosecutor Nagy resigns
Image for French minister quits, then unquits over farm bill dispute
French minister quits, then unquits over farm bill dispute
Image for Spain, France battle wildfires as heat grips southern Europe
Spain, France battle wildfires as heat grips southern Europe
Image for Venice Biennale to challenge EU funding cut over Russian pavilion row
Venice Biennale to challenge EU funding cut over Russian pavilion row
Image for Hitler's birthplace begins new life as a police station
Hitler's birthplace begins new life as a police station
Image for Hungary's Viktor Orban urges supporters to stand up against PM Magyar's 'tyranny'
Hungary's Viktor Orban urges supporters to stand up against PM Magyar's 'tyranny'
Image for Tehran's security services did not mistreat French diplomats, Iranian ministry official quoted
Tehran's security services did not mistreat French diplomats, Iranian ministry official quoted
Image for Fast-moving wildfire in southern France forces hundreds to flee
Fast-moving wildfire in southern France forces hundreds to flee
Image for Ukraine recaptured 700 sq km of territory this year, outgoing top general says
Ukraine recaptured 700 sq km of territory this year, outgoing top general says
Image for Rubio says US still willing to negotiate over Iran crisis
Rubio says US still willing to negotiate over Iran crisis
Image for UK lawmaker Lucy Rigby appointed City Minister
UK lawmaker Lucy Rigby appointed City Minister
View All Headlines Posts