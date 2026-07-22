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Ukraine will step up counteroffensive actions, new top commander says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine will step up counteroffensive actions, new top commander says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics Ukraine Military Leadership Change

Ukraine Appoints Drapatyi as New Military Chief to Lead Counteroffensive

Major Leadership Changes and Strategic Objectives in Ukraine's Military

KYIV, July 22 (Reuters) - The new commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, Mykhailo Drapatyi, said on Wednesday he had been tasked with stepping up counteroffensive actions and launching new operations inside Russia.

Appointment of Mykhailo Drapatyi as Commander-in-Chief

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday tapped Drapatyi, 43, for the top military job, replacing Oleksandr Syrskyi, 60, in the biggest shake-up of Ukraine's military leadership since Russia's invasion in 2022.

Context of the Leadership Shake-up

The move followed the ousting in a wider government reshuffle last week of tech-savvy reformist Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, 35, which brought out into the open the deep divisions in Ukraine's defence leadership.

Drapatyi's Mandate and Strategic Goals

"The President of Ukraine has set clear objectives for us: to continue and intensify offensive operations in all domains, to plan new operations behind enemy lines, to develop our military and its technologies, and to build up the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Drapatyi said on Facebook.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian energy infrastructure and logistics this year in a bid to undermine Moscow's war effort.

New Appointments and Leadership Profiles

Major General Ihor Skybiuk, a former commander of the air assault forces, will become the new head of the General Staff, Drapatyi said.

Drapatyi, a respected and experienced commander, is described by many as a general from a new generation. Syrskyi has faced harsh criticism for a rigid command style that some service members have said resulted in unjustifiably high troop losses.

Public Response and Political Implications

'ZELENSKIY HEARD THE PROTESTERS'

On the streets of Kyiv and other cities, rare wartime protests had called for Syrskyi's dismissal and for Fedorov to be reinstated.

"Zelenskiy heard the protesters," said Ilona Ivchenko, 40, a human resources manager who lives in Kyiv. "I support Syrskyi's dismissal, and Drapatyi's appointment was the right choice."

Outgoing Leadership and Ongoing Military Operations

In a post on X on Wednesday confirming his departure, Syrskyi highlighted his battlefield track record and reforms, including retaking more than 700 sq km (270 sq miles) of Ukrainian territory this year.

"I am handing over to my successor an army that is not only holding the defence but is also on the offensive — with initiative, with structure, with people who know how to beat the enemy," he said.

Despite Russian advances slowing this year, its troops are still pressing on in strategic areas of eastern Ukraine.

Future Roles and Uncertainties

Zelenskiy said he and Drapatyi had decided how Syrskyi and outgoing General Staff chief Andrii Hnatov would continue to serve Ukraine's military efforts, without giving further detail.

Fedorov welcomed Drapatyi's appointment, though his own fate remains unclear. Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he offered him a "decent post" in the state apparatus, but Fedorov has previously said he only wants his old job back. A source told Reuters it was not likely that Fedorov would be reappointed.

Zelenskiy has appointed Yevhenii Khmara as acting defence minister.

Challenges Ahead for Drapatyi

Drapatyi takes charge at a time of growing social and political tensions over Ukraine's wartime leadership and he will face a raft of challenges, including the sensitive issue of recruitment.

"A practical, effective mobilization process was identified as a priority," Zelenskiy said on X.

International Reactions

Asked about the reshuffle, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not think it would lead to changes on the battlefield.

(Reporting by Kyiv bureau, additional reporting and writing by Anna Pruchnicka; editing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Mykhailo Drapatyi, seen as a reform‑oriented commander with a frontline track record since 2014, replaces Oleksandr Syrskyi as Ukraine’s armed forces chief (“new generation” leader) (apnews.com).
  • Major General Ihor Skybiuk, former Air Assault Forces commander and Hero of Ukraine, has been appointed chief of the General Staff to ensure coordinated offensive planning (pravda.com.ua).
  • Ukraine has escalated drone and aerial strikes on Russian energy infrastructure—hitting oil terminals, pipelines and refineries—in efforts to undermine Moscow’s war financing (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces?
Mykhailo Drapatyi has been appointed as the new commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces.
What are Drapatyi's main objectives as military chief?
Drapatyi has been tasked with intensifying offensive operations, planning new operations behind enemy lines, and developing Ukraine's military capabilities.
Why was Oleksandr Syrskyi replaced as Ukraine's military chief?
Syrskyi faced criticism for a rigid command style and high troop losses, which led to rare public protests calling for his dismissal.
What recent changes have occurred in Ukraine's defense leadership?
Alongside Drapatyi's appointment, Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov was ousted, and Yevhenii Khmara was named acting defence minister.
How has Ukraine escalated its military actions recently?
Ukraine has increased attacks on Russian infrastructure and logistics to undermine Moscow's war efforts.

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