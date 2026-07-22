Valletta Faces Widespread Power Outage Amid Malta's Record Heat Wave

Malta's Power Crisis During Unprecedented Heat Wave

Prime Minister Issues Unconditional Apology

VALLETTA, July 22 (Reuters) - Malta's capital Valletta was without power on Wednesday, a day after the island's prime minister issued an "unconditional" apology for a wave of power cuts across the country over several days.

"I want to apologise to all those who were without electricity in the last hours. That apology is unconditional," Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Tuesday as people in several localities reported having spent the night without a fan or air-conditioning.

Impact on Government, Businesses, and Public Life

Government and Ministerial Offices Affected

The outage also hit the prime minister's office and various ministerial offices, along with many businesses, media said. Restaurants said they had to throw away food.

Disruption of Judicial Proceedings

Wednesday's power cut briefly interrupted the trial of a businessman accused of association in the car bomb murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017.

Record Temperatures and Energy Demand

Heat Wave Intensifies Power Issues

The Mediterranean island is at the end of a five-day heat wave which has seen temperatures reach 42 degrees. A July record of 43.3 degrees centigrade was reached on Saturday.

Enemalta's Explanation for Outages

State energy company Enemalta said the power cuts have been caused by faults in the distribution network owing to the extreme temperatures and record demand for electricity.

Climate Change and Rising Temperatures

"While we have done a lot, the challenges are big. The effects of climate change are showing, and temperatures are constantly rising and lasting longer," Abela said.

Political Response and Calls for Compensation

The opposition Nationalist Party demanded compensation for damages to families and businesses.

(Reporting by Christopher Scicluna, Editing by Louise Heavens)