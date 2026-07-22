Morocco Demands Probe after National's Death in Bologna Police Custody

Incident Overview and International Response

Details of the Incident

RABAT, July 22 (Reuters) - Morocco's foreign ministry said it was concerned by the death of a national during a police arrest in Bologna in Italy and urged a "thorough investigation".

Victim and Circumstances

• Moroccan-born Abderrahim Fakir died on Sunday after police were called to the Pilastro neighbourhood on the outskirts of the northern Italian city to ​deal with a man who was behaving aggressively and damaging a vehicle.

Moroccan Government's Response

• The Moroccan ministry called on Tuesday night for the necessary explanations regarding the death to be provided and for responsibility to be established.

Aftermath and Reactions

Protests and Clashes

• The death triggered anti-police protests in Bologna on Monday that left dozens of officers injured.

Italian Government's Stance

• Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni​ called for a full investigation into the death and also condemned the subsequent clashes with police.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Ahmed EljechtimiEditing by Keith Weir)