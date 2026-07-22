Fast-moving wildfire in southern France forces hundreds to flee

Hundreds Evacuated as Fast-Moving Wildfire Rages in Southern France

Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations and Strains Emergency Services

Fire Outbreak and Immediate Impact

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - A fast-moving wildfire that erupted in the Var department in southern France on Tuesday has burned more than 2,500 hectares and forced 400 people to flee their homes, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Firefighting Efforts and Challenges

"The situation has been very difficult. Some 1,100 firefighters fought all night," said Commander William Vogl, a spokesperson for the Var firefighters, on RMC radio.

Containment Status and Weather Conditions

• The fire was not yet contained on Wednesday morning but winds should be "more favorable" today despite high temperatures, he said.

Impact on Local Communities

• The Var prefecture said 2,300 households were left without power on Wednesday mostly in the village of Cotignac.

• Most of the evacuations took place around the villages of Ponteves, Cotignac, Sillans-la-Cascade, Correns and Montfort-sur-Argens.

Climate Change and Wildfire Trends in Europe

• Europe is the world's fastest-warming continent and many scientists say human-driven climate change is increasing the intensity of heatwaves, droughts and wildfires, while also creating conditions for sudden, destructive storms.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)