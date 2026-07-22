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Latvian army uses tear gas, warning shot against migrants from Belarus - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Latvian army uses tear gas, warning shot against migrants from Belarus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Latvian Army Deploys Tear Gas, Warning Shot Against Migrants At Border With Belarus

Latvia Responds to Rising Migrant Tensions at Belarus Border

By Andrius Sytas

Incident at the Border: Use of Tear Gas and Warning Shot

VILNIUS, July 22 (Reuters) - Latvian soldiers used tear gas and fired a warning shot to stop migrants trying to enter from Belarus, the army said on Wednesday, as the prime minister said Latvians were worried about a rising number of migrants trying to cross the border.

Accusations Against Belarus and Russia

Latvia, along with Poland and Lithuania, has accused Belarus and its ally Russia of orchestrating migrant flows from the Middle East and Africa in an attempt to destabilise countries on NATO's eastern flank, an allegation both Minsk and Moscow deny.

Details of the Latest Incident

In the latest incident, five or more migrants acted aggressively and threw logs towards soldiers as they attempted to enter Latvia, the army said in a Wednesday morning post on X, adding the episode took place in the past 24 hours.

"To halt the unlawful actions and prevent further escalation of the situation, soldiers used tear gas", it said.

"As the individuals continued to ignore the officials' lawful demands and maintained aggressive behaviour, one warning shot was fired into the air, after which the individuals retreated to Belarusian territory", said the army.

Latvian Government’s Response

Prime Minister’s Statement

In an interview with Reuters last week, Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs said that the number of migrants attempting to enter Latvia from Belarus has doubled recently.

He did not provide exact numbers, but described the situation as a "hybrid threat", which has caused Latvia to double the number of border guards at the border.

"We have a serious situation... we have used way more resources than we were anticipating. But we are handling that very well", he said.

Regional Cooperation and Societal Impact

Lithuanian and Estonian border guards as well as the Latvian army are helping at the border, he said. "(The migration) is causing a concern for the society. It is disrupting people", said Kulbergs.

Context: Migrant Crisis in the Region

Previous Incidents at the Belarus Border

In December 2021, Polish security forces turned water cannon on migrants who threw rocks across the Belarusian border, where thousands have gathered in a chaotic attempt to reach the European Union.

In December 2025, Poland said more than 180 migrants crossed into the country through a tunnel hidden in a forest on the border with Belarus.

Latvia’s Ongoing Challenges

EU and NATO member Latvia has been grappling with a migrant crisis on its Belarus frontier since 2021, accusing Minsk and Moscow of flying in people from the Middle East and Africa and attempting to push them across the frontier.

Belarus and Russia’s Position

Belarus and Russia repeatedly dismissed the accusations. Belarus allowed Russian armed forces to use its territory as a staging post to invade Ukraine, Belarus' southern neighbour, in early 2022, and in May this year Belarus said its armed forces had begun training exercises ‌involving Russian nuclear weapons.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Latvian forces deployed tear gas and a warning shot after log-throwing migrants approached from Belarus, prompting them to withdraw.
  • Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs confirmed a recent doubling in attempted crossings and the government has increased border guard presence to respond.
  • The Baltic states—including Latvia—view the migration surge as a potential hybrid attack orchestrated by Belarus (and possibly Russia) to destabilize NATO’s eastern flank; similar tactics were seen in Poland in 2021, including use of water cannon and tear gas.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Latvian army use tear gas and a warning shot at the Belarus border?
Latvian soldiers used tear gas and fired a warning shot after migrants acted aggressively, ignoring officials and throwing logs at soldiers during an attempt to enter Latvia from Belarus.
How has the migrant situation at the Latvia-Belarus border changed recently?
According to Latvia’s prime minister, the number of migrants attempting to cross from Belarus has doubled, straining resources and security forces.
What do Latvian officials say about the migrant flows from Belarus?
Latvian officials accuse Belarus and Russia of orchestrating migrant flows in an attempt to destabilize NATO’s eastern flank, a claim denied by both Minsk and Moscow.
How is Latvia responding to increased border crossings?
Latvia has doubled its number of border guards and received help from Lithuanian and Estonian border guards as well as the Latvian army.
What concerns has the migrant situation caused for Latvian society?
The ongoing migrant crisis is causing concern and disrupting daily life in Latvian society, according to Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs.

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