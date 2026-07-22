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Headlines

Hungarian chief prosecutor Nagy resigns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Hungarian Chief Prosecutor Gabor Balint Nagy Announces Resignation

Resignation of Chief Prosecutor Gabor Balint Nagy

Official Statement and Resignation Details

BUDAPEST, July 22 (Reuters) - Hungarian chief prosecutor Gabor Balint Nagy said in a statement on Wednesday that he submitted his resignation earlier in the day, and that he would leave his role on August 25.

Reasons Behind the Resignation

"Recently, the organisation I lead has been subjected to a series of attacks through my person, far beyond the framework of acceptable professional and public debates," Nagy wrote in an emailed statement.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves)

Key Takeaways

  • Nagy resisted earlier resignation calls from incoming PM Péter Magyar, insisting on prosecutorial independence and pursuing high‑profile investigations like the MNB foundations probes and asset recovery efforts (magyarnemzet.hu)
  • His office has recently ramped up activity in politically sensitive cases, including probes tied to the Central Bank, Áron Orbán, and the so‑called ‘gold convoy’ raid involving Ukrainian cash transporters (telex.hu)
  • The resignation comes amid heightened political pressure on the prosecution’s independence following the Tisza Party’s election win and earlier demands for his departure in April and May 2026 (magyarnemzet.hu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the Hungarian chief prosecutor that resigned?
Gabor Balint Nagy, the chief prosecutor of Hungary, announced his resignation.
When will Gabor Balint Nagy leave his position?
Gabor Balint Nagy will leave his role as chief prosecutor on August 25.
Why did Gabor Balint Nagy resign?
He stated that recent attacks on him and his organization exceeded acceptable professional and public debates.
How was the resignation of Gabor Balint Nagy announced?
The resignation was announced via an emailed official statement.

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