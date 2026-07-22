Hungarian Chief Prosecutor Gabor Balint Nagy Announces Resignation
Resignation of Chief Prosecutor Gabor Balint Nagy
Official Statement and Resignation Details
BUDAPEST, July 22 (Reuters) - Hungarian chief prosecutor Gabor Balint Nagy said in a statement on Wednesday that he submitted his resignation earlier in the day, and that he would leave his role on August 25.
Reasons Behind the Resignation
"Recently, the organisation I lead has been subjected to a series of attacks through my person, far beyond the framework of acceptable professional and public debates," Nagy wrote in an emailed statement.
Media Coverage and Reporting
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves)