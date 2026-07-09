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Finance

Swift starts blockchain ledger with initial set of 16 banks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Finance Banking blockchain payments technology

Swift Unveils Blockchain Ledger for 24/7 Global Bank Payments

Swift Launches Blockchain-Based Shared Ledger with Major Banks

Overview of the Blockchain Ledger Initiative

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Global financial messaging network Swift launched a blockchain-based shared ledger on Thursday with an initial set of 16 banks including Citi and HSBC, as part of a push to enable round-the-clock payments and compete with the emerging stablecoin industry.    Belgium-based Swift, which underpins the vast majority of international bank-to-bank messaging, said the new ledger would allow "tokenised" funds - which have the benefit of being programmable for certain uses - to be moved 24 hours a day, including on weekends.    It advances one of the biggest attempts by the mainstream banking industry to harness blockchain technology while also preserving the compliance and operational controls that global regulators require.

Participating Banks and Industry Demand

• The group of banks involved also includes UBS, BNP Paribas, BNY, Standard Chartered, MUFG, ANZ, DBS and Lloyds among others.

• Swift said the banks' involvement showed "strong global demand" for the system that will allow banks' inhouse tokenised payments systems to interoperate with those of other institutions.

Potential Innovations and Future Applications

• The launch is the first practical application of the new ledger announced by Swift just last year. It could pave the way for future innovations including programmable money and so-called agentic commerce, where automated systems can execute payments and transactions on behalf of users.

• The initiative also reflects growing efforts by global banks to prepare for a future in which deposits, assets and payments are increasingly tokenised on digital ledgers while remaining within the regulated financial system.

Swift’s Global Reach and Industry Competition

Swift’s Role in Cross-Border Payments

• Swift facilitates cross-border payments between more than 11,500 banks and other financial services companies around the world. It estimates the transactions move the equivalent of world GDP every two to three days, between more than 200 countries.

Competition with Stablecoin Industry

• The blockchain ledger comes amid growing competition between mainstream finance firms and the $315 billion stablecoin industry, dominated by issuers Tether and Circle, which allow funds to be transferred directly without the need for intermediaries.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Swift launched its blockchain-based shared ledger MVP on July 9, 2026, with 16 participating banks including Citi, HSBC, UBS, BNY, ANZ, DBS and Lloyds, enabling round‑the‑clock tokenised transfers (Reuters).
  • The ledger uses an EVM‑compatible architecture, based on Hyperledger Besu, to introduce a shared orchestration layer that validates inter‑bank payment commitments while preserving compliance and operational controls (Swift).
  • This initiative places Swift in direct competition with the US$315 billion stablecoin sector by embedding programmable, always‑on payments within the regulated banking infrastructure (Reuters; El Pais).

Frequently Asked Questions

Which banks are involved in Swift's blockchain ledger launch?
The initial set includes Citi, HSBC, UBS, BNP Paribas, BNY, Standard Chartered, MUFG, ANZ, DBS, Lloyds, and others.
What is the main goal of Swift's blockchain ledger?
The ledger aims to enable round-the-clock, tokenised payments and increase interoperability between banks' payment systems.
How does Swift's blockchain ledger compare with stablecoins?
Swift's ledger offers regulated, tokenised payments as an alternative to stablecoins like Tether and Circle, facilitating direct transfers while maintaining compliance.
What innovations could be enabled by Swift's new ledger?
Potential innovations include programmable money and agentic commerce, allowing automated systems to execute payments on behalf of users.
How significant is Swift's role in global banking?
Swift supports cross-border payments between over 11,500 financial institutions, moving the equivalent of the world GDP every two to three days.

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