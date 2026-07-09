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Rheinmetall, MBDA win German navy laser weapon contract - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Rheinmetall, MBDA win German navy laser weapon contract

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Finance Defense German Navy Banking Markets

Rheinmetall and MBDA Awarded Major Laser Weapon Contract by German Navy

Overview of the Rheinmetall and MBDA Laser Weapon Contract

Contract Details and Significance

BERLIN, July 9 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall and partner MBDA have signed a contract worth a mid three-digit million-euro amount with Germany's military equipment agency to develop a laser weapon system for the navy, the German defence company said in a statement on Thursday.

Production and Operational Timeline

The system, whose series production will largely take place in Germany, is expected to be operational by 2029, said Rheinmetall.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • The system builds on a successful maritime laser demonstrator tested at sea and further trials at the WTD 91 facility in Meppen, marking a pivotal step toward deployment by 2029 (mbda-deutschland.de).
  • Rheinmetall and MBDA are forming a joint venture in early 2026 to consolidate development and production of this state‑of‑the‑art naval laser technology, reinforcing a 'Designed and Made in Germany' approach (rheinmetall.com).
  • The contract underscores Germany’s shift toward directed‑energy weapons for maritime defence, enhancing counter‑drone and agile target capabilities while reducing reliance on traditional missile systems (rheinmetall.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the German navy laser weapon contract?
Rheinmetall and MBDA secured the contract to develop a laser weapon system for the German navy.
How much is the Rheinmetall-MBDA contract worth?
The contract is valued at a mid three-digit million-euro amount.
When is the laser weapon system expected to be operational?
The laser weapon system is expected to be operational by 2029.
Where will the laser weapon system be produced?
Series production of the laser weapon system will largely take place in Germany.

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