Rheinmetall, MBDA win German navy laser weapon contract

Rheinmetall and MBDA Awarded Major Laser Weapon Contract by German Navy
Overview of the Rheinmetall and MBDA Laser Weapon Contract
Contract Details and Significance
BERLIN, July 9 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall and partner MBDA have signed a contract worth a mid three-digit million-euro amount with Germany's military equipment agency to develop a laser weapon system for the navy, the German defence company said in a statement on Thursday.
Production and Operational Timeline
The system, whose series production will largely take place in Germany, is expected to be operational by 2029, said Rheinmetall.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)