Russia Offers Support to Mozambique to Combat Northern Terrorist Threat

Russian Assistance and Security Presence in Mozambique

Official Statement from Russian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to help Mozambique eliminate the "terrorist threat" it faces, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday, the state TASS news agency reported.

Background: Conflict in Northern Mozambique

Government forces have been battling Islamist insurgents in the north of the country.

Details of Russia's Offer

"Russia is prepared to respond to a request from our Mozambican friends regarding the support we can provide in eliminating the terrorist threat that persists in the north of the country," TASS cited Lavrov as saying.

Expansion of Russian Security Presence in Africa

Russia has expanded its security presence in Africa through the Africa Corps, a paramilitary force that succeeded the Wagner mercenary group and is active in several countries on the continent.

Article Credits

(Reporting by Ksenia OrlovaWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Andrew Osborn)