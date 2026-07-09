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Russia is ready to help Mozambique fight 'terrorist threat', TASS cites Lavrov - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Russia is ready to help Mozambique fight 'terrorist threat', TASS cites Lavrov

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Banking Finance Markets Geopolitics Africa

Russia Offers Support to Mozambique to Combat Northern Terrorist Threat

Russian Assistance and Security Presence in Mozambique

Official Statement from Russian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to help Mozambique eliminate the "terrorist threat" it faces, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday, the state TASS news agency reported.

Background: Conflict in Northern Mozambique

Government forces have been battling Islamist insurgents in the north of the country.

Details of Russia's Offer

"Russia is prepared to respond to a request from our Mozambican friends regarding the support we can provide in eliminating the terrorist threat that persists in the north of the country," TASS cited Lavrov as saying.

Expansion of Russian Security Presence in Africa

Russia has expanded its security presence in Africa through the Africa Corps, a paramilitary force that succeeded the Wagner mercenary group and is active in several countries on the continent.

Article Credits

(Reporting by Ksenia OrlovaWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia signals willingness to support Mozambique militarily against insurgents if requested, per Lavrov and TASS.
  • The Islamist insurgency in Cabo Delgado has displaced large numbers of civilians and disrupted significant natural‐gas projects.
  • Russia has expanded its security role in Africa via the Africa Corps, operating in multiple countries including Mozambique.

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Russia offered to Mozambique?
Russia has offered to help Mozambique eliminate the terrorist threat in the north of the country, according to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Who reported Russia's offer to Mozambique?
The offer was reported by the Russian state TASS news agency, citing Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
What is the Africa Corps?
Africa Corps is a paramilitary force backed by Russia that has succeeded the Wagner mercenary group and operates in several African countries.
Why is Mozambique facing a terrorist threat?
Mozambique's government forces are battling Islamist insurgents in the northern part of the country.

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