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Families of crew aboard crashed Pakistani cargo plane face agonising wait - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Families of crew aboard crashed Pakistani cargo plane face agonising wait

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Pakistani Cargo Plane Crash Leaves Families in Agonising Wait as Search Continues

Ongoing Search and Impact on Families

By Ariba Shahid

Agonising Wait for News

ISLAMABAD, July 9 (Reuters) - The family of Faisal Jatoi, the Pakistani co-pilot missing with four others after their cargo plane crashed into the Arabian Sea, faced an agonising wait for news on Thursday, as rescuers continued their search.

Details of the Crash

Jatoi was co-piloting a K2 Airways Boeing 737 freighter from Sharjah in the UAE to Karachi on Tuesday night when it went down off Pakistan's southern coast. Pakistani rescuers found the wreckage in a deep-sea search operation on Wednesday.

Family's Reaction

Jatoi's father-in-law, Ghulam Nabi Bahrani, said the family became alarmed when they could not reach him, and a Google search showed them the word "crash".

"That moment felt like doomsday for us," Bahrani told Reuters at his home in Karachi. Jatoi has a wife and two-year-old son.

Background of the Aircraft

The aircraft, a 27-year-old Boeing 737-400 converted freighter, spent 10 days in Sharjah for repairs after delivering cargo, awaiting a spare part from the United States before the crew could return, Bahrani said.

It reported a navigational problem at 9:18 p.m. Pakistan time (1618 GMT) on its way to Karachi, the Pakistan Airports Authority said, while Flightradar24 data showed erratic altitude changes before a steep descent.

Wreckage was found 53 nautical miles (98 km) south of Ormara port on Wednesday, and navy and maritime security teams are searching for the flight recorders.

K2 Airways said the five people on board were two pilots, two engineers and one support staffer. Their status has not been officially declared.

Challenges in the Deep-Water Search

Complex Recovery Operation

DEEP-WATER SEARCH

A Pakistani aviation expert said the recovery could be among the most difficult in Pakistan's recent history, with water depths in parts of the Arabian Sea ranging from about 2,500 to more than 3,500 metres.

Obstacles Facing Rescuers

Strong currents, poor visibility, uneven seabed terrain and changing sea states could complicate efforts to recover submerged wreckage and flight recorders, said the expert, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid; Writing by Asif Shahzad, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Wreckage found after a 12‑hour search in deep waters (~3,000 m), but the five crew members remain missing amid challenging conditions including rough seas and strong currents (apnews.com)
  • Flight data showed a sudden, steep descent following a navigation system fault and extreme altitude changes before crashing (amp.dw.com)
  • Families, alarmed by an inability to contact loved ones and media reports, are under immense distress while authorities deploy all available resources including naval and air assets to continue the recovery effort (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the K2 Airways cargo plane?
The K2 Airways Boeing 737 freighter crashed into the Arabian Sea en route from Sharjah to Karachi, with five crew members missing.
How are families of the crew coping after the crash?
Families are facing an agonising wait for news, as rescuers continue searching for the crew and wreckage.
Where was the wreckage of the plane found?
The wreckage was discovered 53 nautical miles south of Ormara port in the Arabian Sea.
What challenges are rescuers facing in the search?
Deep waters, strong currents, poor visibility, and uneven seabed terrain are making the search for the wreckage and flight recorders difficult.
How many crew members were on board the crashed plane?
There were five people onboard: two pilots, two engineers, and one support staff member.

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