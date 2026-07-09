Pakistani Cargo Plane Crash Leaves Families in Agonising Wait as Search Continues

Ongoing Search and Impact on Families

By Ariba Shahid

Agonising Wait for News

ISLAMABAD, July 9 (Reuters) - The family of Faisal Jatoi, the Pakistani co-pilot missing with four others after their cargo plane crashed into the Arabian Sea, faced an agonising wait for news on Thursday, as rescuers continued their search.

Details of the Crash

Jatoi was co-piloting a K2 Airways Boeing 737 freighter from Sharjah in the UAE to Karachi on Tuesday night when it went down off Pakistan's southern coast. Pakistani rescuers found the wreckage in a deep-sea search operation on Wednesday.

Family's Reaction

Jatoi's father-in-law, Ghulam Nabi Bahrani, said the family became alarmed when they could not reach him, and a Google search showed them the word "crash".

"That moment felt like doomsday for us," Bahrani told Reuters at his home in Karachi. Jatoi has a wife and two-year-old son.

Background of the Aircraft

The aircraft, a 27-year-old Boeing 737-400 converted freighter, spent 10 days in Sharjah for repairs after delivering cargo, awaiting a spare part from the United States before the crew could return, Bahrani said.

It reported a navigational problem at 9:18 p.m. Pakistan time (1618 GMT) on its way to Karachi, the Pakistan Airports Authority said, while Flightradar24 data showed erratic altitude changes before a steep descent.

Wreckage was found 53 nautical miles (98 km) south of Ormara port on Wednesday, and navy and maritime security teams are searching for the flight recorders.

K2 Airways said the five people on board were two pilots, two engineers and one support staffer. Their status has not been officially declared.

Challenges in the Deep-Water Search

Complex Recovery Operation

DEEP-WATER SEARCH

A Pakistani aviation expert said the recovery could be among the most difficult in Pakistan's recent history, with water depths in parts of the Arabian Sea ranging from about 2,500 to more than 3,500 metres.

Obstacles Facing Rescuers

Strong currents, poor visibility, uneven seabed terrain and changing sea states could complicate efforts to recover submerged wreckage and flight recorders, said the expert, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid; Writing by Asif Shahzad, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)