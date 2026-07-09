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UK's Workspace backs strategy as activist investor Saba mounts pressure

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Workspace Group Urges Shareholders to Reject Saba Capital Board Proposals

Main Developments in the Workspace Group and Saba Capital Dispute

July 9 (Reuters) - UK's Workspace Group urged its shareholders on Thursday to vote against activist investor Saba Capital's proposals at its annual general meeting later this month, while backing its turnaround strategy and board.

Background on Saba Capital's Demands

Here are some details and context on Saba's demands from Workspace's board: 

Saba Capital's Shareholding and Reform Demands

• Saba Capital, Workspace Group's second-largest shareholder with a nearly 27% stake, has repeatedly demanded reforms at the office-space provider, including changes to its strategy and board.

Workspace Group's Response to Saba's Proposals

• "(The) Board continues to firmly believe Saba's proposal to accelerate or increase the volume of disposals is unrealistic in the current market, and it positions Workspace as a forced seller and will likely result in wider discounts than we have recently achieved," Workspace said.

• "Saba's plan is high-risk, short-sighted and not suitable for Workspace," it added.​

Workspace's Turnaround Strategy

• Workspace unveiled a "transformation to an earnings-focused business" strategy on June 10, reinvesting disposal proceeds in property upgrades to grow rental income.

Key Points of Disagreement

Disagreement Over Use of Disposal Proceeds

• "Whereas both Workspace and Saba agree that assets must be sold, we disagree fundamentally about what to do with the proceeds," Saba Capital said in a statement on Thursday.

Saba Capital's Proposed Use of Proceeds

• The proceeds should be used to buy back shares to create immediate and highly certain value for continuing shareholders, Saba said, reiterating that its strategy generates higher shareholder returns than the company's existing turnaround strategy.

Board Changes Proposed by Saba

• Saba has proposed six changes to the Workspace board, which the company has opposed and urged shareholders to vote against at its meeting due on July 23.

Additional Reporting

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Saba Capital, now holding about 28.2% of Workspace, is demanding the removal of all six non‑executive directors and advocating for selective property disposals to fund share buybacks aimed at delivering immediate shareholder value (theaic.co.uk).
  • Workspace’s board argues Saba’s proposal risks forced fire‑sales at depressed prices, undermines its BBB‑ credit rating and fails to maximize long‑term portfolio value, preferring to reinvest disposal proceeds in upgrades to support sustainable rental income growth (workspace.co.uk).
  • The board urges shareholders to vote against Saba’s six board nominees and in favor of the current leadership at the AGM on July 23, asserting its strategy is best placed to restore value over time (investegate.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What proposals has Saba Capital made to Workspace Group?
Saba Capital has proposed reforms including changes to Workspace's strategy and six board changes, pressing for share buybacks using proceeds from asset sales.
Why is Workspace Group urging shareholders to vote against Saba's proposals?
Workspace believes Saba’s proposals to accelerate disposals are unrealistic and would force the company to sell at a discount, posing higher risks.
What is Workspace Group's current turnaround strategy?
Workspace Group is focusing on transforming into an earnings-focused business by reinvesting proceeds from property disposals into upgrades to grow rental income.
When is Workspace Group’s annual general meeting?
Workspace Group's AGM, where the shareholder vote will take place, is scheduled for July 23.
How much of Workspace Group does Saba Capital own?
Saba Capital is Workspace Group’s second-largest shareholder, holding nearly 27% of the company.

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