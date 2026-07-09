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EU drafts 'Buy European' rules for public tenders to curb foreign dependence - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU drafts 'Buy European' rules for public tenders to curb foreign dependence

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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EU Drafts ‘Buy European’ Procurement Rules to Limit Foreign Dependence

By Julia Payne

EU Procurement Rules Aim to Strengthen Domestic Industry and Security

BRUSSELS, July 9 (Reuters) - New EU procurement rules will seek to harness the European Union's collective purchasing power to favour the bloc's own companies and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, a draft document seen by Reuters shows.

The measures stop short of a blanket "Buy European" requirement, but would allow European authorities to rule out bids for big public contracts that have less than 50% European content and favour EU companies in strategic sectors.

Reducing Foreign Dependence and Addressing China’s Dominance

Although the draft document does not specifically name China, the European Commission has already put forward other Buy European policies as it seeks to reduce China's dominance of critical materials production and narrow a trade gap that expanded by 10% in the ⁠first four months of this year. 

The proposal, which could change before publication and will require endorsement from the 27 EU member states, would make it harder for authorities to award contracts largely on the basis of cost to counter the cheap goods offered by heavily subsidised Chinese companies.

Timeline and Economic Impact

An outline timetable had shown the Commission, the EU executive, would outline the public procurement proposals on July 1, but the timetable now schedules the announcement for early September. EU officials have given no reason for the delay.

Public procurement accounts for around 15% of the EU's GDP, according to the draft proposal, equating to about €2.5 trillion ($2.86 trillion) based on the EU's 2025 GDP. 

That makes it one of the bloc's most powerful economic policy tools for tackling intense international competition and supply chain vulnerability.

"The way public buyers spend money has become a matter of strategic relevance," the draft says.

Proposal Tackles Security Threats

Addressing Foreign Interference and Security Risks

The proposal increases the security role of public procurement in that it allows authorities to examine whether a bidder's ownership, control or financing structure creates a risk of foreign interference. 

Buyers could also take into account whether companies are subject to third-country laws that may force disclosure of sensitive information or otherwise interfere with the contract's performance.

Quality Criteria and Labour-Intensive Contracts

Contracts would have to be awarded on the basis of the "best price-quality ratio", with quality criteria accounting for at least 30% of the total score and at least 50% for labour-intensive contracts. 

Replacing Existing Directives and Enhancing Oversight

The proposed new regulation would replace the EU's three existing public procurement directives, thereby reducing national discretion in how the rules are applied. 

Authorities would be encouraged, and in some cases required, to take account of risks linked to critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, supply-chain disruptions, strategic dependencies and foreign influence when awarding contracts.

Digital Procurement System and Transparency

The regulation would also create an EU-wide digital procurement system, including electronic business credentials, interoperability rules for procurement platforms and national and EU-level procurement data spaces designed to improve transparency, oversight and cross-border access to contracts.

($1 = 0.8750 euros)

(Reporting by Julia Payne; additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • EU public procurement (~€2.5 trillion or ~15 % of GDP) will be used to bolster European industries and reduce reliance on foreign, heavily subsidised suppliers (europarl.europa.eu)
  • New draft rules allow exclusion of bids with under 50 % European content and elevate quality and security criteria (e.g., ownership risk, foreign interference, third‑country laws) over lowest cost (marketscreener.com)
  • The regulation proposes a unified EU procurement framework including digital procurement systems, interoperability rules and procurement data spaces to enhance transparency and strategic oversight (europarl.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the proposed EU public procurement rules?
The draft rules aim to favor European companies in public tenders and reduce the EU's reliance on foreign suppliers, especially in strategic sectors.
Will non-European companies be excluded from EU public contracts?
Bids with less than 50% European content could be ruled out for major contracts, but there is no blanket ban on non-European suppliers.
How is security addressed in the new procurement proposal?
Authorities can assess risks like foreign interference, ownership, or laws requiring sensitive data disclosure when awarding contracts.
When will the new procurement rules be announced?
The European Commission's proposal is expected in early September after an initial delay from the original July announcement.
What economic impact do public procurement contracts have in the EU?
Public procurement accounts for about 15% of EU GDP, around €2.5 trillion, making it a major economic policy instrument.

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