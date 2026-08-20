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UK factory orders show best performance since November 2024, CBI survey shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK factory orders show best performance since November 2024, CBI survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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CBI Survey: UK Factory Orders Reach Highest Mark Since November 2024

UK Manufacturing Sector Shows Signs of Recovery

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A gauge of British factory orders rose this month to reach its highest level since November 2024, adding to wider signs of resilience in the economy despite the ongoing fallout from the Iran war, a survey showed on Thursday.

CBI Monthly Order Books Balance

The Confederation of British Industry's monthly order books balance rose to -25 in August from -45 in July, which had been the joint-lowest reading since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharpest Improvement in Five Years

While still signalling a deterioration in order books, the 20-point jump marked the sharpest improvement in more than five years and was one of the biggest since records began in the 1970s.

Output and Export Expectations

The survey's gauge of expectations for output in the months ahead also improved and export orders came out of negative territory for the first time since June 2022.

Expert Commentary

"Stronger global demand is providing some welcome relief for manufacturers, with export order books improving sharply and lifting overall orders," CBI Senior Economist Cameron Martin said.

Uncertainty Remains

"However, it is too soon to know whether this marks the beginning of a sustained shift in conditions, particularly given ongoing cost pressures reported by manufacturers, with selling price expectations in our survey picking up again and remaining well above historical norms," he added.

Price Expectations and Oil Impact

The survey's balance for expected prices rose to +22 in August from +11 in July, likely reflecting a rebound in crude oil prices over the past few weeks.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • August’s –25 total order books balance marks a sharp 20‑point rebound from July’s joint‑lowest since summer 2020, and is the strongest reading since November 2024 (tradingeconomics.com).
  • Export orders rose out of negative territory for the first time since June 2022, signalling renewed global demand, though selling price expectations also climbed to +22, heightening concern over cost pressures (tradingeconomics.com).
  • The 20‑point jump is the steepest monthly improvement in over five years, but CBI cautions that sustained recovery remains uncertain amid persistent cost and energy headwinds (tradingeconomics.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the recent CBI survey reveal about UK factory orders?
The CBI survey showed UK factory orders rose in August to their highest since November 2024, with a sharp improvement from July.
How much did the CBI order books balance change in August?
The balance increased to -25 in August from -45 in July, showing the biggest improvement since the 1970s.
Did UK export orders improve according to the survey?
Yes, export orders moved out of negative territory for the first time since June 2022.
What are the concerns highlighted in the CBI report?
The report noted ongoing cost pressures on manufacturers and a rise in selling price expectations.
What could have influenced the rise in expected prices for UK factories?
A rebound in crude oil prices in recent weeks likely contributed to increased price expectations.

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