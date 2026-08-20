Monte dei Paschi CEO to Present Plan to Counter Intesa’s €36B Takeover Bid

Monte dei Paschi’s Strategic Response to Intesa’s Takeover Attempt

By Valentina Za, Andrea Mandala and Giulio Piovaccari

Overview of the Takeover Bid

MILAN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena's CEO Luigi Lovaglio will present a strategy to the Italian bank's board on Thursday to counter bigger rival Intesa Sanpaolo's €36 billion takeover bid, three people close to the matter said.

Potential Countermeasures and Asset Utilization

Leveraging the Generali Stake and Cash Reserves

Analysts have suggested MPS could make use of an asset acquired through its 2025 takeover of Mediobanca, a 13% stake in Italy's biggest insurer Generali, or draw on its own cash reserves to bolster returns to shareholders and counter the €3 billion in cash Intesa has offered.

Options for the Generali Stake

Worth €8.5 billion at current market prices, the Generali stake could be sold or traded for another asset, analysts have said. MPS CEO Luigi Lovaglio declined to provide any details during an analyst call on August 7. People familiar with Lovaglio's plans previously ruled out disposing of the Generali stake.

Exploring Alternative Deals

Banco BPM Negotiations

MPS had explored a potential deal with Banco BPM to thwart Intesa's takeover, but the two banks said on July 31 they were ending their talks after BPM's main investor, France's Credit Agricole, expressed its disapproval of the plan.

Board Meeting to Discuss Options

The board meeting began at 0700 GMT to discuss options, one of the three sources said.

Break-up and Regulatory Concerns

Intesa’s Plans for MPS Assets

BREAK-UP

Intesa plans to retain Mediobanca, the Generali stake, and roughly half of MPS's branch network, having agreed to sell the other half to address antitrust concerns.

Reactions from MPS and Government

Lovaglio has criticised that plan, saying it will destroy value, while Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed her hope MPS may not be "dismembered", despite insisting the government is playing no active role.

Context: Italian Banking Sector Consolidation

Recent Consolidation Trends

Intesa's unsolicited cash-and-share offer in June marked the latest development in a consolidation wave that has reshaped Italian banking over the past 21 months.

Sector Restructuring and MPS’s Role

Italian banks spent years restructuring before profits hit record levels when interest rates rose from 2022. MPS became the poster child for the sector's overhaul.

MPS’s State Rescue and Expansion

Having been rescued by the state in 2017 and reprivatised in 2023 to 2024, it bought bigger peer Mediobanca with a €16 billion hostile bid and gained control of its prized stake in Generali.

Shareholder Landscape

MPS's biggest shareholders are Delfin, the investment vehicle of the Del Vecchio family, an eyewear business dynasty, and construction tycoon Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone. Both are also major Generali investors.

Competitive Landscape

Intesa launched its bid while UniCredit, Italy's second-biggest bank, was busy with a takeover of Germany's Commerzbank. In recent months UniCredit had also built a Generali stake which it described as a financial investment.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, Andrea Mandala and Giulio Pioavaccari;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)