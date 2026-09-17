GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Norway's sovereign fund logo reflecting divestment from Israeli stocks amid Gaza conflict - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts the logo of Norway's Sovereign Fund, which plans to divest from Israeli companies due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This decision reflects ethical investment practices and highlights the fund's significant influence in global finance.
Finance

Haniel sells majority stake in BauWatch to Carlyle, CVC

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance private equity Mergers & Acquisitions investment Security Technology

Haniel Sells Majority of BauWatch to Carlyle, CVC in €1 Billion Deal

Details of the BauWatch Acquisition

(Corrects final paragraph to show quote is from Carlyle's Simon Pex, not Haniel's Drees)

Overview of the Transaction

BERLIN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Haniel has agreed to sell a majority stake in Dutch security technology provider BauWatch to Carlyle and CVC, the private equity companies said on Thursday.

The deal values the company at around €1 billion ($1.15 billion), according to two sources familiar with the matter. 

Ownership Structure Post-Deal

Under the agreement, Carlyle and CVC will each acquire a 45% stake, while Haniel will retain a 10% holding.

About BauWatch

Company Background

Founded 17 years ago in Apeldoorn in the central Netherlands, BauWatch provides video surveillance and alarm systems for construction sites, critical infrastructure and industrial facilities.

Growth Under Haniel

Since Haniel acquired the company in 2021, BauWatch's revenue has increased from €59 million to €153 million.

Strategic Implications for Haniel

Transformation of Haniel

The sale marks another step in Haniel's transformation from an industrial holding company into a diversified investment group. 

CEO Statement

Haniel CEO Joachim Drees said the proceeds of the sale, alongside the planned sale of its Ceconomy stake, would strengthen the company's financial position and support its long-term strategy.

Investor Perspectives

Carlyle's View on BauWatch

"We like technology-driven growth stories," Carlyle's Simon Pex told Reuters. "BauWatch is already number one in Germany and the Benelux countries, but there is still plenty of potential in the rest of Europe and beyond."

Additional Information

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8714 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Friederike Heine; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Haniel retains a 10% stake post-sale to Carlyle and CVC DIF, with the transaction expected to close in Q1 2027 and subject to regulatory approval.
  • BauWatch expanded significantly under Haniel—from €59 million (2021) to €153 million (2025) revenue, now operating across 12 European countries with over 15 000 active surveillance systems.
  • The deal underscores growing investor demand for AI‑enabled security services amid rising infrastructure resilience needs, aligning with Carlyle’s and CVC DIF’s ambitions to drive further innovation and international expansion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who acquired a majority stake in BauWatch?
Private equity firms Carlyle and CVC each acquired a 45% stake in BauWatch.
How much is BauWatch valued at in the deal?
BauWatch is valued at around €1 billion ($1.15 billion) in the transaction.
What percentage stake does Haniel retain in BauWatch?
Haniel will retain a 10% holding in BauWatch after the sale.
What does BauWatch specialize in?
BauWatch provides video surveillance and alarm systems for construction sites, critical infrastructure, and industrial facilities.
How much has BauWatch's revenue grown since Haniel acquired it?
BauWatch’s revenue increased from €59 million to €153 million since Haniel's 2021 acquisition.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for AstraZeneca-Daiichi breast cancer drug cleared for NHS use in England

AstraZeneca-Daiichi breast cancer drug cleared for NHS use in England

Image for Volvo Cars plans 13 new models by 2030 in bid to double market share

Volvo Cars plans 13 new models by 2030 in bid to double market share

Image for Germany's Klingbeil urges measures against 'unfair trade' with Chinese carmakers

Germany's Klingbeil urges measures against 'unfair trade' with Chinese carmakers

Image for Highlights from Canadian PM Mark Carney's speech in Strasbourg

Highlights from Canadian PM Mark Carney's speech in Strasbourg

Image for Chinese automakers scour Europe for factories ahead of EU local content rules, says BYD adviser

Chinese automakers scour Europe for factories ahead of EU local content rules, says BYD adviser

Image for Sweden's prime minister set resign after losing election, broadcaster SVT reports

Sweden's prime minister set resign after losing election, broadcaster SVT reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Ireland will not participate in Eurovision 2027, RTE says
Ireland will not participate in Eurovision 2027, RTE says
Image for Bank of England sounds inflation alarm, pauses gilt sales
Bank of England sounds inflation alarm, pauses gilt sales
Image for Britain's Next warns against budget tax rises
Britain's Next warns against budget tax rises
Image for Dollar eases from peak as oil prices extend decline, BoJ in focus
Dollar eases from peak as oil prices extend decline, BoJ in focus
Image for EasyJet Portugal cabin crew vote for October, pre-Christmas strikes
EasyJet Portugal cabin crew vote for October, pre-Christmas strikes
Image for Swiss upper house postpones vote on UBS rules until next week
Swiss upper house postpones vote on UBS rules until next week
Image for Poland ends alert after jets scrambled, sirens sound as Russia strikes western Ukraine
Poland ends alert after jets scrambled, sirens sound as Russia strikes western Ukraine
Image for Cinema operator Vue weighs strategic options including potential IPO
Cinema operator Vue weighs strategic options including potential IPO
Image for Novo, Orbis sign up to $1.4 billion deal to develop oral drugs
Novo, Orbis sign up to $1.4 billion deal to develop oral drugs
Image for German states urge support for car industry amid "historic disruption"
German states urge support for car industry amid "historic disruption"
Image for Bank of England sets out long-term plan to unwind QE, halts long-dated gilt sales
Bank of England sets out long-term plan to unwind QE, halts long-dated gilt sales
Image for France's Thales urges international framework on AI development
France's Thales urges international framework on AI development
View All Finance Posts