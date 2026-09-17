Haniel Sells Majority of BauWatch to Carlyle, CVC in €1 Billion Deal

Details of the BauWatch Acquisition

(Corrects final paragraph to show quote is from Carlyle's Simon Pex, not Haniel's Drees)

Overview of the Transaction

BERLIN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Haniel has agreed to sell a majority stake in Dutch security technology provider BauWatch to Carlyle and CVC, the private equity companies said on Thursday.

The deal values the company at around €1 billion ($1.15 billion), according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Ownership Structure Post-Deal

Under the agreement, Carlyle and CVC will each acquire a 45% stake, while Haniel will retain a 10% holding.

About BauWatch

Company Background

Founded 17 years ago in Apeldoorn in the central Netherlands, BauWatch provides video surveillance and alarm systems for construction sites, critical infrastructure and industrial facilities.

Growth Under Haniel

Since Haniel acquired the company in 2021, BauWatch's revenue has increased from €59 million to €153 million.

Strategic Implications for Haniel

Transformation of Haniel

The sale marks another step in Haniel's transformation from an industrial holding company into a diversified investment group.

CEO Statement

Haniel CEO Joachim Drees said the proceeds of the sale, alongside the planned sale of its Ceconomy stake, would strengthen the company's financial position and support its long-term strategy.

Investor Perspectives

Carlyle's View on BauWatch

"We like technology-driven growth stories," Carlyle's Simon Pex told Reuters. "BauWatch is already number one in Germany and the Benelux countries, but there is still plenty of potential in the rest of Europe and beyond."

Additional Information

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8714 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Friederike Heine; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)