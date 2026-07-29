France Issues Deportation Order Against Russian Media Personality Xenia Fedorova
Details Surrounding the Deportation Order
Announcement by French Authorities
PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - France has issued a deportation order against Russian media personality Xenia Fedorova, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.
Background on Xenia Fedorova
Role at RT France and CNews
Fedorova, the former chief of RT France who has become a prominent figure on the rolling news channel CNews, has been accused of spreading Russian misinformation, including by French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot.
Legal Representation
Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Media Coverage and Reporting
(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Alex Richardson)