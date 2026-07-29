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France issues deportation order against Russian media personality - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France issues deportation order against Russian media personality

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Finance International Legal Media

France Issues Deportation Order Against Russian Media Personality Xenia Fedorova

Details Surrounding the Deportation Order

Announcement by French Authorities

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - France has issued a deportation order against Russian media personality Xenia Fedorova, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

Background on Xenia Fedorova

Role at RT France and CNews

Fedorova, the former chief of RT France who has become a prominent figure on the rolling news channel CNews, has been accused of spreading Russian misinformation, including by French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Legal Representation

Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • France’s Interior Ministry issued a deportation order against Xenia Fedorova on July 29, 2026, citing public order and misinformation concerns.
  • Despite escaping inclusion in the EU’s 21st sanctions package, Fedorova remains under scrutiny, with debates ongoing at the highest government levels around potential visa and asset restrictions (diplomatie.gouv.fr).
  • Foreign Minister Jean‑Noël Barrot has publicly denounced Fedorova’s Kremlin-aligned narrative, describing her as a propagandist and indicating continued confidential government deliberations on further penalties (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Xenia Fedorova?
Xenia Fedorova is a Russian media personality and former chief of RT France, now featured on CNews.
Why did France issue a deportation order against Xenia Fedorova?
France cited accusations of spreading Russian misinformation as reasons for the deportation order.
What role did the French Interior Ministry play in the deportation?
The French Interior Ministry officially announced the deportation order against Xenia Fedorova.
Has Xenia Fedorova or her lawyer responded to the deportation order?
Xenia Fedorova's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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