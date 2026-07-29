UK PM Andy Burnham Commits to Labour Tax Promises During Social Care Funding Reform
Prime Minister's Statement on Tax and Social Care Funding
Background: Labour Party's 2024 Manifesto
LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday he would stick to the Labour Party manifesto promises on tax as he seeks to reform the funding of adult social care in England.
Key Tax Commitments
The governing Labour Party's 2024 manifesto ruled out increasing the rates of income tax, national insurance or value-added tax.
Burnham's Assurance
"There is a manifesto. There are commitments there on tax and I will stick to those commitments," Burnham said.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)