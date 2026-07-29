GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK PM Burnham to stick to tax promises in reforming social care - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK PM Burnham to stick to tax promises in reforming social care

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Politics

UK PM Andy Burnham Commits to Labour Tax Promises During Social Care Funding Reform

Prime Minister's Statement on Tax and Social Care Funding

Background: Labour Party's 2024 Manifesto

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday he would stick to the Labour Party manifesto promises on tax as he seeks to reform the funding of adult social care in England.

Key Tax Commitments

The governing Labour Party's 2024 manifesto ruled out increasing the rates of income tax, national insurance or value-added tax.

Burnham's Assurance

"There is a manifesto. There are commitments there on tax and I will stick to those commitments," Burnham said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham reaffirmed that the Labour Party’s 2024 manifesto commitment—no increases in income tax, national insurance, or VAT—remains intact. (apnews.com)
  • He cautioned that the NHS “will collapse” without meaningful adult social care reform, underscoring the urgency of funding solutions within existing tax constraints. (reutersconnect.com)
  • Government funding measures for adult social care include a multi-year investment, such as £4.6 billion for 2028–29 and £2.6 billion through the Local Authority Better Care Grant in 2026–27. (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What tax promises has UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham made?
Andy Burnham has pledged to stick to the Labour Party's manifesto commitments, ruling out increases in income tax, national insurance, or VAT.
Is the UK government planning to increase income tax to fund social care reform?
No, the Labour Party's 2024 manifesto ruled out raising income tax rates to fund adult social care reform.
What reforms is Andy Burnham planning for adult social care in England?
Andy Burnham is focusing on changing the way adult social care in England is funded, while maintaining current tax rate commitments.
Which taxes will not be increased according to the Labour manifesto?
The manifesto rules out increases in income tax, national insurance, and value-added tax (VAT).
Who reported on Andy Burnham's statements about tax and social care?
The statements were reported by Reuters, with contributions from Muvija M, Sarah Young, and Kate Holton.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Daily Mail seeks interim $13 million payment after Prince Harry loses lawsuit

Daily Mail seeks interim $13 million payment after Prince Harry loses lawsuit

Image for Britain's FTSE 100 climbs on miner and energy gains; Fed in focus 

Britain's FTSE 100 climbs on miner and energy gains; Fed in focus 

Image for New Jewish-Arab party may complicate bid to oust Netanyahu

New Jewish-Arab party may complicate bid to oust Netanyahu

Image for Rheinmetall posts record Q2 revenue growth, profit beats expectations

Rheinmetall posts record Q2 revenue growth, profit beats expectations

Image for Intesa lifts profit outlook after second quarter net profit tops forecasts

Intesa lifts profit outlook after second quarter net profit tops forecasts

Image for What's in a name? Publicis challenges India antitrust probe over brand-versus-entity jumble

What's in a name? Publicis challenges India antitrust probe over brand-versus-entity jumble

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's competition regulator investigates Microsoft over 365 subscriptions
UK's competition regulator investigates Microsoft over 365 subscriptions
Image for "Ugly and rusty," Venezuela's refineries are relics that will be hard to revive
"Ugly and rusty," Venezuela's refineries are relics that will be hard to revive
Image for Microsoft set for $190 billion market value swing after earnings results, options indicate
Microsoft set for $190 billion market value swing after earnings results, options indicate
Image for Germany's financial watchdog to monitor AI use at banks and insurers
Germany's financial watchdog to monitor AI use at banks and insurers
Image for Exclusive-Unilever agrees two-year worker protection after $65 billion McCormick merger, memo shows
Exclusive-Unilever agrees two-year worker protection after $65 billion McCormick merger, memo shows
Image for Lamborghini's operating profit falls as geopolitical turmoil shakes luxury car sector
Lamborghini's operating profit falls as geopolitical turmoil shakes luxury car sector
Image for Stocks muted as investors count down to Fed verdict, tech earnings
Stocks muted as investors count down to Fed verdict, tech earnings
Image for UK consumer lending rises at fastest pace since July 2018, BoE says
UK consumer lending rises at fastest pace since July 2018, BoE says
Image for Soccer-UEFA to hold emergency meeting with members over FIFA private investment plan, BBC reports
Soccer-UEFA to hold emergency meeting with members over FIFA private investment plan, BBC reports
Image for Supplier factory shutdown hits Logitech shares
Supplier factory shutdown hits Logitech shares
Image for UK's Greggs finds appetite for sausage rolls in the Canary Islands
UK's Greggs finds appetite for sausage rolls in the Canary Islands
Image for Payments firm Nexi confirms 2026 outlook after 2% core profit drop
Payments firm Nexi confirms 2026 outlook after 2% core profit drop
View All Finance Posts