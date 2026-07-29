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What's in a name? Publicis challenges India antitrust probe over brand-versus-entity jumble - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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What's in a name? Publicis challenges India antitrust probe over brand-versus-entity jumble

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Publicis Disputes CCI Antitrust Probe Over Brand vs Legal Entity in India

Publicis Challenges CCI's Approach in Indian Antitrust Investigation

By Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI, July 29 (Reuters) - France's Publicis has launched a court challenge against India's antitrust body over its toughest-ever crackdown on the advertising industry, arguing the regulator has wrongly put the global brand name "Publicis Groupe" in the dock instead of the Indian legal entity.

Background: CCI's Crackdown on Advertising Agencies

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) last year rattled India's nearly $30 billion media and entertainment industry with dawn raids on the local operations of WPP's GroupM, Dentsu, Publicis, Omnicom and other agencies over suspected collusion on advertising rates and discounts.

Publicis' Argument: Legal Entity vs Brand Name

However, Publicis says the CCI should amend its investigation papers to name its Indian unit, TLG India, rather than "Publicis Groupe", according to confidential documents reviewed by Reuters.

The dispute, ongoing for more than a year in court and internally at the CCI, has effectively delayed the antitrust investigation into one of the world's biggest advertising groups. The broader case could reshape how advertising is priced and sold in India.

Recent Court Proceedings and CCI's Response

During a Delhi High Court hearing last week, however, the antitrust watchdog's lawyer Jayant Mehta told the judge they could consider adding TLG India to the case and would return with a decision, but added the company's "endeavour is to somehow get exclusion" of its parent from the ambit of the case.

The CCI and Publicis did not respond to requests for comment. Reuters is first to report details of Publicis' tussle with the CCI.

Allegations of Collusion and Confidentiality

Details of cartel cases are kept confidential in India, but Reuters had reported that the CCI's initial assessment found the firms used a WhatsApp group to coordinate and agree on pricing and entered into secret pacts. The case was triggered after Dentsu made submissions under a whistleblower-protection-like programme for lenient fines, Reuters had reported.

Brand Name vs Legal Name: The Core of the Dispute

BRAND NAME VS LEGAL NAME

Documents show that when CCI sought permission for raids last year from an Indian court, it named all the Indian units of global advertising agencies, such as GroupM Media India, Dentsu Aegis Network India and Omnicom Media Group India.

In Publicis' case, however, it named the entity as "Publicis Groupe".

Publicis' Legal Filing and CCI's Stand

Publicis has seized on that contrast in its 889-page court filing dated June 30, which is not public but was reviewed by Reuters, arguing the watchdog should substitute its brand name with TLG India, after which it would be ready to cooperate.

The CCI has so far not agreed to Publicis' Indian unit's demands, documents show.

Summons and Leadership Clarification

In March this year, investigators sent a summons addressed to Anupriya Acharya, calling her the "CEO of Publicis Groupe, South Asia", asking her to appear to answer questions under oath. 

TLG India's lawyers said Acharya cannot appear because "there is no legal person by the name of 'Publicis Groupe South Asia'," its submissions showed. Acharya did not respond to Reuters queries.

Acharya's LinkedIn page describes her as "Chief Executive Officer at Publicis Groupe, South Asia".

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Saad Sayeed)

Key Takeaways

  • TLG India contends that the CCI’s investigation erroneously names the brand “Publicis Groupe,” which is not a legal entity under Indian law, rather than TLG India, delaying proceedings.
  • On February 17, 2026, the Delhi High Court dismissed TLG India’s writ petition on grounds that no notice had been issued to it specifically, highlighting procedural ambiguity in the investigation. (indiankanoon.org)
  • Publicis has accused the CCI of violating due process by denying access to case files and misidentifying the party under investigation, underscoring broader concerns about fairness in India’s cartel enforcement. (mlex.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Publicis challenging India's antitrust probe?
Publicis argues that India's CCI named the global brand 'Publicis Groupe' instead of the Indian legal entity TLG India in its investigation.
What triggered the CCI's investigation into the advertising industry?
The investigation was triggered after Dentsu made submissions under a whistleblower programme regarding suspected collusion on advertising rates.
How has the naming issue affected the antitrust case against Publicis?
The dispute over naming has delayed the CCI's investigation into Publicis, as the company has challenged the inclusion of the global brand instead of the local entity.
What could be the impact of the broader antitrust case on India's advertising industry?
The case could reshape how advertising is priced and sold in India by addressing collusion and pricing agreements among major agencies.

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