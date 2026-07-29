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Thousands of Audi workers protest over threatened plant closure - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thousands of Audi workers protest over threatened plant closure

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Audi Workers Protest Possible Closure of Neckarsulm Plant in Germany

Overview of the Audi Neckarsulm Plant Protest and Industry Impact

By Frank Simon and Andreas Buerger

Background of the Protest

NECKARSULM, Germany, July 29 (Reuters) - Thousands of Audi workers demonstrated on Wednesday against the possible closure of the German automaker's Neckarsulm plant as parent Volkswagen pushes ahead with a group overhaul expected to include tens of thousands of job losses.

The protest came as rival premium carmaker BMW announced thousands of job cuts, the latest blow to employment in Germany's auto industry, where high costs, growing Chinese competition and U.S. tariffs are forcing painful restructuring.

Worker Concerns and Demonstration Details

"We are scared of factories closing and endangering our future," Audi worker Melih Cevlik said at the protest in Neckarsulm.

About 6,000 people took part, according to the works council.

Potential Closure and Management Response

Closure Would Be 'Disaster', Local Mayor Says

Workers demanded clarity from Volkswagen, whose CEO Oliver Blume has warned Neckarsulm is among four German plants that could close after 2030 if no alternative solution is found.

"The staff wants clarity because they're worried about coming to work. Many families are worried, too," Audi trainee Frank Wojko said against the din of rattles waved by protesters.

Volkswagen's Alternatives and Negotiations

Blume has sought to avoid plant closures and floated alternatives including defence partnerships and production of Volkswagen's Chinese models, which are not currently sold in Europe, at underutilised factories in Germany.

But no decisions have been taken and the second half of the year is expected to be dominated by tense negotiations with Volkswagen's powerful labour representatives, including over a proposed doubling of job cuts to 100,000 across the group.

Importance of the Neckarsulm Site

About 15,000 people work at the Neckarsulm site, which produces Audi's A5, A6 and A8 models and is also home to low-volume production of the all-electric Audi e-tron GT.

Alexander Reinhart, head of the site's works council, said allocating a high-volume electric vehicle to Neckarsulm could help secure its future.

Industry Challenges and Local Impact

Market Pressures on Audi

Audi has been hit by falling sales in the once-lucrative Chinese market and a lack of U.S. manufacturing capacity, leaving it exposed to tariffs.

Last year, it announced plans to cut up to 7,500 jobs in Germany by 2029, mainly in administration and development.

Regional Consequences of a Potential Closure

Local mayor Steffen Hertwig warned that closing Neckarsulm would have far-reaching consequences for the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, a traditional automaking region where Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and supplier Bosch have also come under pressure.

"It would be a disaster," Hertwig told Reuters, warning of a domino effect in the region.

Additional Reporting

(Additional reporting and writing by Rachel More. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Audi’s Neckarsulm plant—employing about 15,000—is one of four German VW sites threatened with closure after 2030 if no alternative is found, raising fears over jobs and regional economic fallout (live.euronext.com)
  • Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume is preparing a historic restructuring including doubling planned job cuts to 100,000 and closing plants amid pressures from high costs, U.S. tariffs and rising Chinese competition (investing.com)
  • BMW, as a rival, is also cutting about 8,000 jobs globally by the end of 2027 under a voluntary redundancy program, highlighting broader auto industry strain in Germany (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Audi workers protesting in Neckarsulm?
Audi workers are protesting due to the threatened closure of the Neckarsulm plant, which could result in significant job losses as Volkswagen considers restructuring.
How many workers could be affected by the possible Audi plant closure?
About 15,000 people work at the Neckarsulm site, and the closure could impact their jobs and the regional economy.
What alternatives are being considered to avoid closing the Neckarsulm plant?
Alternatives such as defence partnerships and producing Volkswagen’s Chinese models in Germany are being discussed, but no decisions have been made yet.
How does the closure of Neckarsulm affect the Baden-Wuerttemberg region?
Local officials warn that closing the plant would have severe consequences for this automaking region, potentially causing a domino effect impacting other businesses and families.
What are the main reasons behind plant closures and job cuts in Germany’s auto industry?
High costs, growing competition from China, and U.S. tariffs are prompting restructuring and job cuts across the German auto industry.

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